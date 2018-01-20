 »   »   » Here’s What Amit Tandon, Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Other TV Stars Are Expecting From Budget 2018…

Amit Tandon

"I believe more of real estate reforms are must. The government should make sure that everyone can afford housing easily."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

"I think medicals and agriculture should be given more importance. Government has done good for our farmers and I believe they will still keep them in concern."

Anuj Sachdeva

"Besides sizeable funds should be allocated to employment, education, women and child safety, healthcare and most importantly agriculture, I think medical tests, medicines are something we need to cut down our taxes on."

Shubhangi Atre

"I feel education should be given more attention. As every child need to be educated in a proper way. Government educational institutes should be as equal to private ones."

Ashmit Patel

"I'm happy with the present government. We need to keep little passion and trust Modiji. Yes, expect progress for the poor section of the society. Also medicals, educational and Agricultural fields should be kept in concern."

Mahika Sharma

"I feel movies should be made tax free. Also there should be no tax for milk, rice. I feel even medicine should be tax free. Rest I believe our government, they will do the best."

Puru Chibber

"Government should reduce tax over films as they are made to educate masses in an entertaining way. The daily used products like food items, medical facilities, education and agriculture should be kept in mind."

Roop Durgapal

"I feel sanitary napkins should be made tax free. Sanitation and basic hygiene for women in India has been neglected for ages and putting it out on the budget this time will finally make a point that we are now serious about women's health."