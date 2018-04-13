 »   »   » Here’s What Sunil Grover Has To Say About Kapil Sharma

Kapil's Twitter Controversy

Although the show got negative reviews, it got good ratings and entered made place at top 10 slot. Unfortunately, due to Kapil's recent Twitter controversy (he had abused a journalist, and filed case against his ex-managers, Preeti and Neeti Simoes and the journalist), the show was put on hold.

Kapil Is On Medication

Recently, an entertainment portal revealed that Kapil is going through extremely stressful time. He is on heavy medication and taking as many as 23 medicines per day. It is also being said that Kapil has decided to revamp his show. He also told the entertainment portal that the channel is supporting him.

Sunil Wishes To See Kapil A Good Health

Also, his friend, Chandan Prabhakar revealed that Kapil is taking care of his health and is under medication. Now, his frenemy, Sunil Grover whose web-series Dhan Dhana Dhan has impressed the viewers, said that he wishes to see Kapil a good health.

Kapil Should Take Care Of His Health

He told an entertainment portal , "Main is sandarbh mein sirf itna kehna chahoonga ki Kapil ko apni sehat pe dhyan dena chahiye aur unki family ko bhi take care karna chahiye aur,he should get back soon. (I would just want to say that Kapil should take care of his health and his family should also take care of him and he should get back soon)."

Krushna On Kapil

Not just Sunil, even his rival, Krushna Abhishek had supported him. He was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "I never took his side before but I'm feeling bad for him now with the way everyone is pouncing on him."