 »   »   »  Hina Khan Says Social Media & Trollers Are Faceless, It Doesn’t Bother Her At All

Hina Khan Trolled For Her Ramadan Post

It has to be recalled that the actress faced the wrath of trollers as she wished fans during Ramadan (first Sehri). She was blamed for being clueless and stupid. Many of them argued that it was not first sehri, but Hina (and few fans) stopped the trolls by pointing out that it was indeed first sehri in Mumbai (as Mumbai was observing the fast a day later from most of Indian cities).

When A Person Grows, Many Try To Put Them Down

When Hina was asked about the same at the event, she was quoted by IE as saying, "When a person grows and moves up in their career, there are many, who would try to put them down or talk ill about them."

Social Media And Trollers Are Faceless

"But that shouldn't ever deter us from moving ahead. Social media and trollers are faceless and it doesn't bother me at all. I want to focus on my work and career and I can't let all this affect me."

The Actress Recalls Her Childhood Memory

The actress also recalled her childhood memories, as to how she (as a child) and her brother found it difficult to observe fast and tried their best to avoid. She also added that their parents didn't force them for it.

Hina's Parents Never Forced

She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We were really young and not wanting to fast, we would hide under blankets. It was an innocent action and our parents were really understanding and never forced us for it. When I am not working, I try to observe fast now."

Does Rocky Observe Fast?

Many partners observe fast for each other. When asked whether her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal too, observed fast, she told, "It's not easy and Rocky cannot stay without water so he hasn't tried it and I will never ask him also. It's a personal choice after all."