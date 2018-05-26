English
 »   »   »  Hina Khan Says Social Media & Trollers Are Faceless, It Doesn’t Bother Her At All

Hina Khan Says Social Media & Trollers Are Faceless, It Doesn’t Bother Her At All

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

    Hina Khan is extremely busy these days, especially after she came out of the Bigg Boss 11 house. A few days ago, the actress was in New Delhi, where she was honoured for her outstanding contribution in distinguished field of Most Stylish Diva In TV Industry at the 21st Rajiv Gandhi Global Excellence Award 2018.

    Recently, Hina Khan attended an event (Ibaadat app launch) in Mumbai. The actress was seen in a tradition avatar. She wore mint green lehenga which had golden work on it, with simple long kurta and matching dupatta.

    Hina Khan Trolled For Her Ramadan Post

    It has to be recalled that the actress faced the wrath of trollers as she wished fans during Ramadan (first Sehri). She was blamed for being clueless and stupid. Many of them argued that it was not first sehri, but Hina (and few fans) stopped the trolls by pointing out that it was indeed first sehri in Mumbai (as Mumbai was observing the fast a day later from most of Indian cities).

    When A Person Grows, Many Try To Put Them Down

    When Hina was asked about the same at the event, she was quoted by IE as saying, "When a person grows and moves up in their career, there are many, who would try to put them down or talk ill about them."

    Social Media And Trollers Are Faceless

    "But that shouldn't ever deter us from moving ahead. Social media and trollers are faceless and it doesn't bother me at all. I want to focus on my work and career and I can't let all this affect me."

    The Actress Recalls Her Childhood Memory

    The actress also recalled her childhood memories, as to how she (as a child) and her brother found it difficult to observe fast and tried their best to avoid. She also added that their parents didn't force them for it.

    Hina's Parents Never Forced

    She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We were really young and not wanting to fast, we would hide under blankets. It was an innocent action and our parents were really understanding and never forced us for it. When I am not working, I try to observe fast now."

    Does Rocky Observe Fast?

    Many partners observe fast for each other. When asked whether her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal too, observed fast, she told, "It's not easy and Rocky cannot stay without water so he hasn't tried it and I will never ask him also. It's a personal choice after all."

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Raman Accuses Ishita Of Kidnapping Pihu!

    Read more about: hina khan bigg boss bigg boss 11
    Story first published: Saturday, May 26, 2018, 0:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue