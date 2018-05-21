 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11’s Hina Khan Bags Rajiv Gandhi Global Excellence Award 2018

Hina Khan

Hina Khan was in Delhi to receive Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award. Sharing a few pictures, Hina Khan wrote, "Saree by @ilk_insta. Earrings- @mohabygeetanjali, Neckpiece: @shubhashini.ornamentals, Ring- @sangeetaboochra from @minerali_store, Styled by @kansalsunakshi, MKup by @houseobeautyy, Hair by @vijaythaakur 21st RajivGandhiexcellenceaward🙏 gratitude #thankyougod🙏."

Hina Khan Bags Rajiv Gandhi Global Excellence Award

Hina also shared a few pictures on her Instagram story. She also posted a picture in which Sheila Dikshit honoured her with the award. According to the pictures doing the rounds on social media, Hina was honoured for her outstanding contribution in distinguished field of Most Stylish Diva In TV Industry.

The Actress Looked Stylish & Gorgeous In The Blue Sari

The actress looked stylish and gorgeous in the blue sari at the event and fans couldn't stop praising her. Rashi Anand wrote, "You have made us all proud. I am glad to hear this great news. I congratulate you on this beautiful moment of your life.. 🎉🎉💐💐." - (sic)

Fans’ Tweets: @eyeSherrKhan

"Former chief minister of Delhi Mrs #ShilaDixit giving the #RajivGandhiGlobalExcellenceAward to Hina khan. Congratulation @eyehinakhan for this prestigious award👏🎉 #HinaKhanUpdates #HinaKhan." - (sic)

@RHinaholic

"So proud of u mam,u r one of those ppl who contribute a lot to India,in various fields.Indian Tv Industry is glad to hv a 💎 lyk u.U r the 1st Tv actor to b felicitated with dis honour,which consists of highly authorised panel of jury members.Proud of u mam @eyehinakhan." - (sic)

@myselfdiyaM

"Congrats my queen for one more 😍😍😍😍 Right now ...I am speechless only and only seeing this beauty ..Maashallah 😘😘😘 @eyehinakhan kya khub lgti ho bdi sundr dikhti ho ..So so proud of you my queen 😘😘😘 #HinaKhan #RajivGandhiGlobalExcellenceAward @JJROCKXX @eyehinakhan." - (sic)

Nikita Singh - Nikki ✨

"One by one itne prestigious awards... 😍😍😍 Humari #HinaKhan h hi aesi.. #girlpower 🙌🙋💪👀 Rajiv gandhi global excellence award to her !! Wow.. 😊 @eyehinakhan @JJROCKXX @Hinaholics #RajivGandhiGlobalExcellenceAward ❤❤❤"- (sic)