 »   »   »  Hina Begins Shooting For Bollywood Film; Shares Picture With Farida Jalal; Calls Her Lady James Bond

Hina Khan is busy these days with multiple projects. As the viewers are aware, the actress playing the role of the modern vamp, Komolika on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2! Of late, she has been missing from the show, because of her prior commitments. She was seen learning to ride a bike, which was said to be for a web series. But later, it was said that she was learning it for a movie! Yes, the actress will soon make her Bollywood debut!

Apparently, it is a women-centric story. Hina will be seen playing a responsible and independent girl. The story is set in Kashmir in the 90s. Veteran actress Farida Jalal will be seen playing the role of her grandmother in the film. The movie is written by Rahat Kazmi and Shakti Singh. Rahat has also produced the movie. Well, the actress has begun shooting for the film! Hina shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram story that featured Farida Jalal.

In a video, she called Farida as 'Lady James Bond'. Sharing a picture snapped with Farida Jalal the actress wrote, "She's not just a veteran star but also a creative powerhouse and Bollywood's encyclopaedia. Oh but her sassy, sweet attitude keeps us entertained on the sets. Such a lifetime worth of an experience and a complete privilege it is to work with dear Farida Ji." - (sic)

Regarding the film, Hina had said, "It's a female-centric story. I also love the fact that it's set in a time and place, where we are away from the hustle and bustle of city life, technology, daily rush and competition. I am also thrilled about challenging myself in a brand new medium."

