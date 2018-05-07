 »   »   » Hina Khan Believes In Breaking Stereotypes; Talks About Her New Web Series ‘Smart Phone’

Hina Overcame Her Addiction To Phones Or Social Media

Hina Khan told IANS in an email interview, "Technology is a boon and has made the entire world a smaller place. I think we are all addicted to our phones, and social media has made the addiction worse. But yes, I survived for over three months inside the (Bigg Boss) house without a phone. Hence, I feel it's an addiction that I was able to overcome even though it was temporary."

The Actress’ New Web Series Smart Phone

Now, the actress will be seen in web series, Smart Phone. Regarding the same, she told, "It's a simple film in which I am playing a village girl. But that's the catch. You will get to see what a village girl can do."

Hina & Kunal Roy Kapoor

About her co-star Kunal Roy Kapoor, the actress told IANS, "He is very funny and a cooperative actor. He loves food. I am a complete foodie. So, we kind of connected on the first day of shooting. We ordered pasta in the evening and ate it all. It was a pleasure working with him." Hina had also shared pictures snapped with Kunal.

Bigg Boss Has Opened Up More Avenues For Her

She reveals that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gave her a biggest break. She also reveals that Bigg Boss taught her so much while staying inside the house and after coming out. The show has opened up more avenues for her.

Hina Is Getting Offers For Different Kinds Of Work

The actress says, "I am getting offers for different kinds of work -- digital, glamour, films -- so, I feel if 'Bigg Boss' acts as a platform where I can take that leap of faith and get an opportunity to work in films, then nothing like it. I am a winner."

The Actress Want To Explore Other Genres

The actress says that she is open to all kinds of exciting work. After having done two reality shows back-to-back, she would love to explore other genres now. She reveals that biggest challenge right now is breaking stereotypes.

Hina Believes In Breaking Sterotypes

"I believe in breaking stereotypes. That's the main challenge. I don't think people knew the fashionable side to me when I played Akshara and then they saw a different side of me when I did ...Khatron and Bigg Boss."

Hina’s Look in Smart Phone Will Be Completely Deglamourised & Simple

The actress was quoted by IANS as saying, "Going back to doing TV in a completely different avatar will once again be a challenge. But as an actor, that's how you prove your versatility...when you take up a character and live up to the makers' and everyone's expectations. Also, in Smart Phone, my look is completely deglamourised and simple."