Hina Khan’s ‘Bhasoodi’ Vs Mehajabi Siddiqui’s ‘Woofer Woofer’: Fans Loved Mehajabi’s Song!

    Hina Khan and Mehajabi Siddiqui didn't share a good bond during their Bigg Boss 11 stay. She even blamed Hina Khan for her eviction from the house. She had said that Hina spoiled her game and she was naive to fall for Hina's tricks! Well, looks like their enmity continues even after the show's end! Both of them released their Punjabi music videos 'Bhasoodi' and 'Woofer Woofer' on the same day (yesterday, July 12, 2018).

    While Hina's song 'Bhasoodi' is sung by Sonu Thukral and composed by Preet Hundal, Mehajabi Siddiqui's 'Woofer Woofer' is sung by singer Wasim Sheikh. Mehajabi's song also features her husband Azim Sheikh.

    Hina Vs Mehajabi

    No doubt, these songs cannot be compared as Hina has huge fan following and her song would get more likes and views! But if we go by the lyrics and music, Mehajabi's song was more catchy compared to Hina's song.

    Hina's Song Crosses 5M Views

    Hina sizzled in the song and we must say she was the only saving grace of the song as the rap was also not good! The song has already crossed 5M views on YouTube.

    Mehajabi Siddiqui’s ‘Woofer Woofer’

    On the other hand, in ‘Woofer Woofer' Mehajabi's part was not big! She was seen in just a few scenes. But she looked gorgeous in the video while swaying to the beats. The rap of the song too, was good!

    Here’s How Fans On Social Media Responded To Hina’s ‘Bhasoodi’

    @Bollywoodventu writes, "#Bhasoodi 5 lacs Views in just 6 Hours. ~ Below avg Song ~ Unknown Singer ~ Low Budget Song. Still 5 lacs Views Why ??? @eyehinakhan star Power Doesn't Need any Introduction. Believe it or Not . Only Hina Khan ke Naam pe Chala Hai." - (sic)

    Uday

    "My ears are bleeding!Total GARBAGE!Hina khan was HIDEOUS as usual. Aur beech beech mein 5-6 langoor bhi naach rhe the😂. I knew it was gonna be bad but itna ghatiya bhi nhi expect kia tha 😂😂. Aur bhai log yeh Geet MP3 kya hai? @eyehinakhan 😂😂" - (sic)

    @terasajda, Harsh & Vikash

    @terasajda: I really deserve nobel prize for tolerating this masterpiece over 2 mins. #Bhasoodi. - (sic)

    Harsh Prakash Singh: lyrics ki maa ki aakh kakee rak di hogiii 😏😏😏 - (sic)

    Vikash Kumar: @Bollywoodventu Totally agree.. this song is hit only because of Hina Khan.. to be honest I agree with you.. song is below average.. Hina mam should pick up good project.. I love #HinaKhan a lot #HinaReignsBhasoodi. - (sic)

    Here’s How Fans On Social Media Responded To Mehajabi’s ‘Woofer Woofer’

    @Stale_Matee writes, "The Lead's RIDES in #wooferwoofer Vs the third grade Basoodi 🤷 Shitina used to talk about and Malign Mej's CLASS, the joke's on you LOSER KHAN😂😂😂😂" - (sic)

    Saniya & Vvatnani

    Saniya9360: Nice song mehjabi di.... Music is awsmmmm 😍😍😍 - (sic)

    Vvatnani4@siddiquimehjabi yar tum to ek do br h dhiki ho mushkil s tumhara to na ke barabr h role dhika but song all ovr mast h. - (sic)

    Fariyad, Mr Khan & Thakur

    Fariyad.s👌👌👌👏👏👏: it's so good woofer Woofer 😋😋😍😍😍 - (sic)

    Mr.khan: 8524I love this song 😍😍😍 - (sic)

    Thakur.drashti: Mast song 👍..bt mehjabi apko lead role m hona chahiye tha... - (sic)

