 »   »   »  Hina Khan’s ‘Bhasoodi’ Vs Mehajabi Siddiqui’s ‘Woofer Woofer’: Fans Loved Mehajabi’s Song!

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss 12: Dipika-Shoaib, Rithvik-Asha, Kratika-Nikitin & Srishty-Manish Approached!
- Bigg Boss Season 12: British Adult Film star Danny D Reacts To Being A Part Of Salman's Show!
- Bigg Boss 11’s BFFs Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi & Priyank Sharma Reunite; Share Fun Moments!
- Bigg Boss 12: Tentative Contestants List Out! Salman To Co-host The Show With Ex-Girlfriend Kaif?
- Hina Khan Trolled ‘Hilariously’ For Her Latest Airport Look; Fans Say ‘RIP Fashion’!
- Bigg Boss 12: Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh Approached For The Show!
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Monalisa Bags A Big Role In Gul Khan’s Supernatural Fantasy Show Nazar!
- Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: A Timeline Of Events So Far!
- Bigg Boss 12: Rohan Gandotra, Helly Shah, Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee Approached!
- Ex Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Vikas Gupta Threatens To Slap His Fans! Says, ‘Chamaat you all will get’
- Sapna Choudhary, Jyoti Kumar & Other Bigg Boss Contestants Who Shocked Fans With Their Makeovers
- Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Akash Dadlani’s Song ‘Bang Bang’ Is Out; Here’s What The Fans Have To Say
Hina Khan and Mehajabi Siddiqui didn't share a good bond during their Bigg Boss 11 stay. She even blamed Hina Khan for her eviction from the house. She had said that Hina spoiled her game and she was naive to fall for Hina's tricks! Well, looks like their enmity continues even after the show's end! Both of them released their Punjabi music videos 'Bhasoodi' and 'Woofer Woofer' on the same day (yesterday, July 12, 2018).
While Hina's song 'Bhasoodi' is sung by Sonu Thukral and composed by Preet Hundal, Mehajabi Siddiqui's 'Woofer Woofer' is sung by singer Wasim Sheikh. Mehajabi's song also features her husband Azim Sheikh.
Hina Vs Mehajabi
No doubt, these songs cannot be compared as Hina has huge fan following and her song would get more likes and views! But if we go by the lyrics and music, Mehajabi's song was more catchy compared to Hina's song.
Hina's Song Crosses 5M Views
Hina sizzled in the song and we must say she was the only saving grace of the song as the rap was also not good! The song has already crossed 5M views on YouTube.
Mehajabi Siddiqui’s ‘Woofer Woofer’
On the other hand, in ‘Woofer Woofer' Mehajabi's part was not big! She was seen in just a few scenes. But she looked gorgeous in the video while swaying to the beats. The rap of the song too, was good!
Here’s How Fans On Social Media Responded To Hina’s ‘Bhasoodi’
@Bollywoodventu writes, "#Bhasoodi 5 lacs Views in just 6 Hours. ~ Below avg Song ~ Unknown Singer ~ Low Budget Song. Still 5 lacs Views Why ??? @eyehinakhan star Power Doesn't Need any Introduction. Believe it or Not . Only Hina Khan ke Naam pe Chala Hai." - (sic)
Uday
"My ears are bleeding!Total GARBAGE!Hina khan was HIDEOUS as usual. Aur beech beech mein 5-6 langoor bhi naach rhe the😂. I knew it was gonna be bad but itna ghatiya bhi nhi expect kia tha 😂😂. Aur bhai log yeh Geet MP3 kya hai? @eyehinakhan 😂😂" - (sic)
@terasajda, Harsh & Vikash
@terasajda: I really deserve nobel prize for tolerating this masterpiece over 2 mins. #Bhasoodi. - (sic)
Harsh Prakash Singh: lyrics ki maa ki aakh kakee rak di hogiii 😏😏😏 - (sic)
Vikash Kumar: @Bollywoodventu Totally agree.. this song is hit only because of Hina Khan.. to be honest I agree with you.. song is below average.. Hina mam should pick up good project.. I love #HinaKhan a lot #HinaReignsBhasoodi. - (sic)
Here’s How Fans On Social Media Responded To Mehajabi’s ‘Woofer Woofer’
@Stale_Matee writes, "The Lead's RIDES in #wooferwoofer Vs the third grade Basoodi 🤷 Shitina used to talk about and Malign Mej's CLASS, the joke's on you LOSER KHAN😂😂😂😂" - (sic)
Saniya & Vvatnani
Saniya9360: Nice song mehjabi di.... Music is awsmmmm 😍😍😍 - (sic)
Vvatnani4@siddiquimehjabi yar tum to ek do br h dhiki ho mushkil s tumhara to na ke barabr h role dhika but song all ovr mast h. - (sic)
Fariyad, Mr Khan & Thakur
Fariyad.s👌👌👌👏👏👏: it's so good woofer Woofer 😋😋😍😍😍 - (sic)
Mr.khan: 8524I love this song 😍😍😍 - (sic)
Thakur.drashti: Mast song 👍..bt mehjabi apko lead role m hona chahiye tha... - (sic)
Bigg Boss 12: Dipika-Shoaib, Rithvik-Asha, Kratika-Nikitin & Srishty-Manish Approached!