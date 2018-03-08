 »   »   » Hina Khan, Debina Bonnerjee & Geeta Kapoor Bag Awards At Power Women Fiesta Awards 2018 (PICS)

Hina Khan At Power Women Fiesta Awards 2018

Hina Khan shared a few pictures and wrote, "#OOTN at the Power Woman Fiesta. Thank you @marketcitykurla for honouring me tonight. Event organised by @vikaaskalantri." - (Sic)

Hina Khan Bags An Awards At Power Women Fiesta Awards 2018

Sharing a few more pictures from the awards ceremony, the actress wrote, "This is to all the men n women out there .. still killing us before we are even born." - (Sic)

The Bigg Boss Actress Writes

"If you don't raise me well, I WILL RAISE MY SELF, If you don't let me become something, I WILL MAKE MYSELF, If you still wanna curb my potential, I WILL RAISE ANOTHER ONE JUST LIKE MYSELF, I AM A WOMAN, I HAVE THE POWER!" - (Sic)

Hina Wishes Happy Women’s Day

"M not asking you to give me a fighting chance because it's your duty and I will keep coming back no matter how hard you try to Stop me. Initiate the cycle from becoming powerful to raise an empowered girl. Happy Women's Day! @365 days a year😉" - (Sic)

Debina Bags An Awards At Power Women Fiesta Awards 2018

Debina shared a picture of the award and wrote, "Filled with immense gratitude #PowerWoman @MarketcityKurla thanku 🙏🏻 @VikasKalantri .. keep dreaming keep achieving keep setting your goal higher. A power woman acknowledges the fact that men and women r the 2 pillars of d society and need to encourage each other to coexist." - (Sic)

Geeta Kapoor Bags An Awards At Power Women Fiesta Awards 2018

Geeta Kapoor shared the picture and wrote, "Power woman fiesta 2018 ... Phoenix market city ... thank u @sandip_soparrkar for bestowing blessings and love in so many ways and always remembering me for occasions as these ... thank u @farahkhankunder for making me so powerful in every way and thank u #workstation for adding to my power..." - (Sic)

Geeta Kapoor Thanks Fans

"Thank u most of all to all the fans followers and viewers whose appreciation love and blessings make moments like these possible .... ABOVE AND BEYOND THANK U GOD ....HAPPY WOMENS DAY TO ALL THE WOMEN IN THE WORLD !!!!! #award #powerwoman #pheonixmarketcitykurla #womenachievers #power #womensday #black #favourite #thanks." - (Sic)

Vikas Kalantri Appreciates Hina

Vikas Kalantri shared a couple of pictures snapped with Hina and wrote, "With this #gorgeous #stylish woman @realhinakhan a true #powerwoman at the #powerwomenfiesta keep rocking always my dear friend 🤗🤗 @marketcitykurla @whiteleafent." - (Sic)

Vikas Praises Debina

He shared a picture of Debina (posing with the award) and wrote, "Debi you are not only a #powerwoman in reel life but in real life as well. Someone i truly admire in all means @debinabon truly well deserved #powerwomenfiesta 👏👏 @marketcitykurla executed by @whiteleafent." - (Sic)