 »   »   » Hina Khan, Debina Bonnerjee & Geeta Kapoor Bag Awards At Power Women Fiesta Awards 2018 (PICS)

Phoenix Power Women Awards 2018 was held recently in Mumbai. Television actresses, Hina Khan and Debina Bonnerjee, and Super Dancer 2 judge, Geeta Kapoor were present at the event.
The celebrities dazzled at the red carpet and took home Power Women Fiesta Awards 2018. They also shared pictures on their social networking accounts thanking Phoenix market city for appreciating their work.
Hina Khan At Power Women Fiesta Awards 2018
Hina Khan shared a few pictures and wrote, "#OOTN at the Power Woman Fiesta. Thank you @marketcitykurla for honouring me tonight. Event organised by @vikaaskalantri." - (Sic)
Hina Khan Bags An Awards At Power Women Fiesta Awards 2018
Sharing a few more pictures from the awards ceremony, the actress wrote, "This is to all the men n women out there .. still killing us before we are even born." - (Sic)
The Bigg Boss Actress Writes
"If you don't raise me well, I WILL RAISE MY SELF, If you don't let me become something, I WILL MAKE MYSELF, If you still wanna curb my potential, I WILL RAISE ANOTHER ONE JUST LIKE MYSELF, I AM A WOMAN, I HAVE THE POWER!" - (Sic)
Hina Wishes Happy Women’s Day
"M not asking you to give me a fighting chance because it's your duty and I will keep coming back no matter how hard you try to Stop me. Initiate the cycle from becoming powerful to raise an empowered girl. Happy Women's Day! @365 days a year😉" - (Sic)
Debina Bags An Awards At Power Women Fiesta Awards 2018
Debina shared a picture of the award and wrote, "Filled with immense gratitude #PowerWoman @MarketcityKurla thanku 🙏🏻 @VikasKalantri .. keep dreaming keep achieving keep setting your goal higher. A power woman acknowledges the fact that men and women r the 2 pillars of d society and need to encourage each other to coexist." - (Sic)
Geeta Kapoor Bags An Awards At Power Women Fiesta Awards 2018
Geeta Kapoor shared the picture and wrote, "Power woman fiesta 2018 ... Phoenix market city ... thank u @sandip_soparrkar for bestowing blessings and love in so many ways and always remembering me for occasions as these ... thank u @farahkhankunder for making me so powerful in every way and thank u #workstation for adding to my power..." - (Sic)
Geeta Kapoor Thanks Fans
"Thank u most of all to all the fans followers and viewers whose appreciation love and blessings make moments like these possible .... ABOVE AND BEYOND THANK U GOD ....HAPPY WOMENS DAY TO ALL THE WOMEN IN THE WORLD !!!!! #award #powerwoman #pheonixmarketcitykurla #womenachievers #power #womensday #black #favourite #thanks." - (Sic)
Vikas Kalantri Appreciates Hina
Vikas Kalantri shared a couple of pictures snapped with Hina and wrote, "With this #gorgeous #stylish woman @realhinakhan a true #powerwoman at the #powerwomenfiesta keep rocking always my dear friend 🤗🤗 @marketcitykurla @whiteleafent." - (Sic)
Vikas Praises Debina
He shared a picture of Debina (posing with the award) and wrote, "Debi you are not only a #powerwoman in reel life but in real life as well. Someone i truly admire in all means @debinabon truly well deserved #powerwomenfiesta 👏👏 @marketcitykurla executed by @whiteleafent." - (Sic)
