OMG! Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan & Others Kidnapped!

    Television actors, Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Anita Hassanandani, Ruhanika Dhawan, Vikas Gupta and others have been kidnapped! Well, we are not saying this! The actors took to social media, shared a 'black' picture and wrote, "Mera aparan ho gya hai." - (sic). To which Ekta Kapoor replied, "I hope ur safe luckily I have my mobile! Its dark here but I can here temple Bells! I think we r up north! U.P side... Maybe HARIDWAR???" - (sic)

    But, later Ekta Kapoor too, took to social media and wrote, she too has been kidnapped. She wrote, "Wanted to save my actors parrrr mera bhi apharan ho gaya hai! Who is doinggggg thissss." - (sic)

    Rakshanda Khan wrote, " @ektakapoor temple??? Not sure, can just hear birds chirping outside. Total silence otherwise." - (sic). To this Ekta wrote, " @rakshanda27 shit scaryyyyu." - (sic). Ekta also wrote, "luckily they have given me @my mobile! Whole of balaji is kidnapped." - (sic)

    Wanted to save my actors parrrrr mera bhi apharan ho Gaya hai! Who is doingggggggg thisssss

    The fans too, feel that it is a promotional stunt and played along with the producer!

    Well, Ekta is known for her unique promotions or announcements! Well, this too, looks like a promotion of some web series or movie or a show! Can someone guess what these actors are up to? Whatever it is, it seems interesting!

