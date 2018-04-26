 »   »   » Hina Khan’s Drastic Transformation For The Short Film ‘Smart Phone’ Will Surprise Fans!

Hina Khan Bags Awards

After coming out of the Bigg Boss 11 house, the actress bagged HT Most Stylish TV Personality (Female) Award. She also bagged Best Entertainer For Reality Show (Bigg Boss) Award at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018.

The Actress Will Be Seen In A Music Video

The actress later got busy attending many events. The actress will also be seen in a music video ‘Bhasudi' with famous Punjabi singer Sonu Thakur, who is known for his hit song, ‘Dhol Speaker'. The song will release in two weeks.

Bhasoodi Song

The actress had even shared a picture snapped with the Punjabi singer and wrote, "#BHASOODI coming soon @sonuthukral @directorrobbysingh @preethundalmohaliwala @pardhaan #mydebutinpunjabi 😀 #goodluck #success #surprise #excited."

Hina Bags A Short Film Smart Phone

Now, the actress has bagged a short film titled, Smart Phone. She will be seen in a short film by Ankoosh Bhatt. Apparently, the actress is not only chosen for the short film because of her acting skills but also for her strong personality. The shooting of the film has already begun.

Shooting Of The Short Film Has Begun

A couple of days ago, the actress wrote, "Thank you.. the shoot is on for my short film.. will try and post a picture today from the set and bhasudi will release in next two weeks.. 😊 hv a good day."

Hina In A Village Woman Avatar

Recently, she shared a collage in which she can be seen in two different looks - simple village woman, and a glamorous modern woman. We assume the first picture (village woman) is how she will be seen in the short film.

Bigg Boss Contestant Surprises Her Fans

Hina has impressed her fans in many avatars - both tradition (wearing saris and salwars in YRKKH) and modern (reality shows). We are sure that this look will surprise her fans as they will get to watch her in a village avatar!

The Actress Writes

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "Transformation of a butterfly is the story of change and beauty. As an actor we get to add one more phase, Versatility! I created an image by doing a role for 8 years then broke out of the stereotype image I had and tried to look different and versatile..."

Hina’s First Love Will Always Be Acting

"But my first love will always be acting and here's another chance Whr m wearing a completely new character to prove my versatility as an actor.., hope you like it. But in this fast age where technology is changing everything around us,be careful and expect the unexpected. #SmartPhone coming soon #ActorsLife #kunalroykapoor @ankooshbhatt @akshay0beroi."- (sic)

Hina Bags The Bollywood Film!

It seems that the actress has also signed a Bollywood film. But the details of the same have not been revealed yet. Well, we are sure that her fans will rejoice as they will get to watch her on screen soon.