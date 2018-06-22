English
Hina Khan Fans Will Have To Wait! The Actress Is Waiting For Performance-based Project!

Posted By:
    Hina Khan gained popularity with her show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After quitting the show, the actress was seen doing back-to-back reality shows - Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Post her Bigg Boss stint, the actress has been busy attending events! She has also won many awards for being the most stylish actress in the television industry. Although the actress is updating her fans as to what she is up to these days, on her social media pages, fans want to watch her on-screen soon!

    In an interview to Tellychakkar, the actress revealed as to what's keeping her busy these days, and when her fans will get to watch her on television.

    What’s Keeping Hina Busy These Days?

    When asked as to what is keeping her busy these days, the actress told the entertainment portal, "I am just experimenting with different things, doing events, trying to look good and working out hard on my body."

    Is She Planning To Make A Comeback On TV Soon?

    When asked whether we will get to watch her soon on television, and if yes, will she do a reality show again, the actress revealed, "This time it will definitely not be a reality show since I have done a few back-to-back."

    Hina Wants To Do Performances-based Project!

    "As far as television is concerned, I was offered a couple of projects but they did not really interest me. I am not in a hurry to make a comeback and waiting for a good project. I know my fans want to see me back on TV but this time I am very particular that it has to be a performance-based project."

    Hina In YRKKH

    In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina was seen in salwar-kameez and sari, but after quitting the show she is seen in modern attires. Seeing her, many might have felt that Hina would not take up ‘bahu' roles anymore.

    ‘People Have An Assumption That I Can Only Play Glamorous Roles’

    Regarding people's assumption, the actress told the website, "Recently, I did a short film where I played a bahu who hails from UP. People have an assumption that I can only play glamorous roles and I don't want to play the role of bahu anymore but that's not true. I have reached that stage of my life where I feel I want to do good work and do justice to my character."

    Hina Talks About Digital Space

    Talking about digital space, the actress adds, "I am a big Netflix fan and I watch all their shows. Digital world is growing rapidly and I am loving the kind of content that is being made. If any good digital project comes my way I will surely take it up."

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 18:16 [IST]
