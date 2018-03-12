 »   »   » Hina Khan Gets TROLLED Again; Haters Ask Her ‘Kapde Faad Ke Kaam Milega’?

Hina Khan was constantly in news when she was in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Even after the show got over, the actress continues to create headlines, because of her style statements.
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress recently bagged HT Most Stylish TV Personality Award and is busy attending many events. Recently, she attended NRI Achievers Award 2018, in Dubai. The actress' dress grabbed eyeballs.
Hina Khan At Dubai Event
Hina looked gorgeous in off-white semi transparent gown. While the actress' fans (on Twitter and Instagram) praised her for her amazing dressing style, haters trolled her as they felt the dress was a disaster!
Fans’ Comments: Inderjotk8 & Ritu
Inderjotk8: Sheee kya bakwas dress hai. Looks like skirt neeche girr gaya hai🤣🤣. - (sic)
Ritu_sharma1060: Mini dress is nice bt ye downside frills look like ki bachcho ki net basket me khadi hui h. - (sic)
Iamanaturelover_18
"Before cleaning those stairs, clean Ur mouth which hv uttered words like "Bina doodh wali Bhains, drum, tanki, Thulthuli, haathi, saand," etc... Or the clean Ur mind who thinks saying "kapde faad ke kaam milega" to a girl n still can I b the flag bearer of girl power." - (sic)
3151_queen & Ashok 💥_ShilManFan4ever
Ashok 💥_ShilManFan4ever! 💥: "The Witch is coming down from steps... In this pocha maru dress #HinaKhan is exactly look like a Global Sweeper 😂😂😂😂😂. - (sic)
3151_queen: Your a Muslim?????😕 you don't look like one. - (sic)
mad_d0l0r & Divya Dwivedi
Divya Dwivedi: Sweeper ka badha idea h experience lagta h.. aur ye wahi bata sakte jinho ne har ghar me jakar dekha ho. - (sic)
Mad_d0l0r: What a funny dress😂😂😁. - (sic)
Kajal & iam_nnb
👑 💕 💋Kajal Rawat 💋 💕 👑: Kapde kam pad gye the to mang leti kisi se hmesa ki trh aise adha nange q ho gae 😂😂😂. - (sic)
iam_nnb: ad se jyada bad choice and dress. - (sic)
Bini Shaikh
"Insan kapdy kitny b keemti pehn ly gandj nature ko zeada der nhi chupa sakta joothi nom1 drama queen marna bhuli hui ourat ddkhengy qabr mei konsi safai hogi badi saf suthri bnti hai Kia pooti b nhi dhoti apni aai badi ghatiya ourat muhaly ki antee." - (sic)
Shweta
"So the circle completes here .... Once a so called celebrity in #bb11 said that "Kapde faad k kaam milega tumhe to bahar ,dekhna tum" #hinakhan. This is just to make others especially female fans realise that past had bitter words too ......." - (sic)
(Images Source: Instagram)
NEW PICS! Saathiya's Lovey Sasan Gets Engaged To Koushik Krishnamurthy In A GRAND Ceremony!