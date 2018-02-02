 »   »   » Hina Gives A Sneak Peek Of Her Look At LFW; Says Breaking Stereotype Image Of Bahu Was Tough!

Hina Khan Gives Sneak Peek Of Her Dress

On her Insta story, the actress gave us a glimpse of her dress, which was blue and white in colour. She also went LIVE on Instagram. The actress will be making an appearance as the showstopper for Kolkata-based designer label Osaa by Adarsh.

Hina Khan At Lakme Fashion Week

A statement read, "Fashionista and the new age style icon, Bigg Boss finalist Hina Khan to walk the ramp for Kolkata-based label Osaa by Adarsh at Lakme Fashion Week tomorrow (February 2)."

'Breaking Stereotype Image Of Bahu Was Tough!'

Meanwhile, the actress feels that it was a challenge to break the stereotype image of ‘bahu'. She was quoted by IANS as saying, "Honestly, it was a challenge for me."

Hina Says...

"I never thought I will reach or achieve this goal so fast because breaking that stereotyped image of the 'bahu' that I played for eight years, where I wore all Indian clothes, was more difficult. I have done (one of the) longest running shows of Indian TV and it was difficult." (Image Source: Instagram)

Hina Further Added...

"When it is a one or two years long show, it is easy to move on (from a character), but for me, breaking that stereotype image was tough. However, I took it positively. I will not give up."

Hina Wants To Do Films!

After doing KKK and Bigg Boss, the actress says that she want to take a break from the reality shows. She wants to do good work, be it films or TV and adds that she is reading scripts of films and would take them up if things fall in the right place.

Hina Says She Has A Long Way To Go

The actress feels her appearance at LFW is a privilege and just another baby step that she is taking towards progress. She adds that she has a long way to go!