 »   »   » Hina Khan’s Haters Trend #QuitTwitterHinaKhan; The Actress Gives It Back To The Trollers!

Hina Khan had received a lot of backlash for her behaviour in the Bigg Boss 11 house. The actress is hated the most by Shilpa Shinde fans, as she was (mostly) not in good terms with Shilpa inside the house. Even after the show got over, the haters continued to troll the actress and even compared her followers to Shilpa's.
Hina was fed up with the trolls and negativity on Twitter. She had warned fans that if this continues, she would quit Twitter. But, Hina's warning backfired as her haters started asking her to quit Twitter. They even started trending #QuitTwitterHinaKhan on Twitter. The trollers asked the actress to keep up her promise and quit the social media.
Read A Few Tweets: Sanya 💥 ❤️
"Cmon @eyehinakhan look at your disgusting pieces of filth,spreading negativity even when everyone tried to be positive for once. These losers can't take a joke like a joke,we don't give a shit unless your lame fans come to us,stick by your statement & quit! #QuitTwitterHinaKhan." - (sic)
Kajol & Kruti
Kajol 🍁: Hina Khan's "I Will Quit Twitter" And My "I Will Study From Tomorrow" Are Exactly The Same..🙈 #QuitTwitterHinaKhan. - (sic)
Kruti ♥ 🎶: Asking @eyehinakhan to quit Twitter is like asking thieves to stop stealing😂#QuitTwitterHinaKhan. - (sic)
Kruti ♥ 🎶
"Some people were laughing " Yeh trend nahi hoga!" 😂 @eyehinakhan saw the trend, Read what we think about her hypocrisy!😂 She had to tweet about it!😂 She is irritated by her FANS' tweets too!😂 I call this a SUCCESSFUL TREND❤ You all did it😘😍❤#QuitTwitterHinaKhan." - (sic)
@NotSo_Creative & Lata Goyal
@NotSo_Creative_: Leave twitter, khud keh k bhul gayi kya firse 😂 Lol, ye bhi trend hua tha, #QuitTwitterHinaKhan. - (sic)
Lata Goyal: #QuitTwitterHinaKhan Be True To Your Words For Once In Your Life @eyehinakhan. - (sic)
Scholar Sona 💥
"#QuitTwitterHinaKhan I don't know about this but #HyenaKhan aka @eyehinakhan stay with your words & deactivate your account immediately. SherKhan ho na 😂😂" - (sic)
Hina Khan Gives It Back To The Trollers
Hina, who is on a holiday with Rocky, seemed quite annoyed with the trolls, and gave it back to her haters. She tweeted, "Achaai aur ghalat khabar ke darr se na akbaar padhna band hota hai na chapna .. khabar me aane waale halaki badalte rehte hain ..." - (sic)
‘Deal With It Or Deal Out’
The actress further wrote, "Soch badlo, khabar badal jayegi! Only you chose what to read n u answer for ur actions! M here to stay,not going anywhere Deal with it or deal out😬." - (sic)
