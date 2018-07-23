English
 Hina Khan Jewellery Fraud Controversy: The Actress Sends Legal Notice To The Brand; Demands Apology!

Hina Khan Jewellery Fraud Controversy: The Actress Sends Legal Notice To The Brand; Demands Apology!

    Recently, Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan was accused of cheating a jewellery company by not returning the ornaments worth 12 Lakhs. According to reports, the jewellery brand has sent her the legal notice and given her 15 days time to return the jewellery. But the actress has clarified the allegations made against her. She revealed that it was her stylist's assistants who lost the jewellery. After Hina's clarification, her stylist Hemalata had responded to the allegations.

    Hemalata issued a statement saying the actress' name is dragged to gain publicity! Now, as said, Hina has taken an legal route! The actress has sent legal notice to the jewellery brand and has demanded unconditional public apology from the brand within five days of receiving the notice.

    Hina Shares The Legal Notice On Twitter

    Hina shared the legal notice and wrote a series of tweet, "Since it started in public forum,I m forced to share my response too but d RIGHT WAY. My advocate @Advsrnnayak from Supreme Court of India Sent a legal notice with proper stamp n signature to them." - (sic)

    ‘This Is What A Legal Notice Looks Like People’

    She wrote, "This is what a legal notice looks like people.. not like an unsigned unstamped fake notice made just for cheap publicity.. We really work hard to reach where we r n just because ‘a celeb' is n easy target u will not get to use it to ur benefit @Advsrnnayak." - (sic)

    ‘Not An Easy Target’

    The actress further tweeted, "The law works wonders fr an innocent who is wrongly accused and it gets better if you have proper proofs.Below is the courier receipt for my notice.Surprisingly it never appeared for the imaginary notice sent to me. No hawa hawaai only seedhi baat #SatyamevJayate #NotAnEasyTarget." - (sic)

    Vikas Gupta Supports Hina

    Hina's Bigg Boss 11 friend, Vikas Gupta supported Hina with her fight. Sharing Hina's message, the producer wrote, "Please share 😊 and before pointing fingers on anyone , get to know both the sides @eyehinakhan please enjoy the success of alll the hard work your are putting and don't let these things effect you atall." - (sic)

    Hina’s BF Rocky Shares The Notice

    The actress' boyfriend, Rocky too, shared her message and wrote "D only people who talk in circles r those who have no straight way to reach to a point. They forget that life too is a full circle ⭕️ what goes around COMES AROUND! @eyehinakhan if ur benchmark is high enough it's obvious some will try to use it as a steppingstone.#sherrkhan." - (sic)

    hina khan rocky vikas gupta
    Monday, July 23, 2018, 0:20 [IST]
