 »   »   »  Hina Khan Jewellery Fraud Controversy: The Actress Sends Legal Notice To The Brand; Demands Apology!

Hina Shares The Legal Notice On Twitter

Hina shared the legal notice and wrote a series of tweet, "Since it started in public forum,I m forced to share my response too but d RIGHT WAY. My advocate @Advsrnnayak from Supreme Court of India Sent a legal notice with proper stamp n signature to them." - (sic)

‘This Is What A Legal Notice Looks Like People’

She wrote, "This is what a legal notice looks like people.. not like an unsigned unstamped fake notice made just for cheap publicity.. We really work hard to reach where we r n just because ‘a celeb' is n easy target u will not get to use it to ur benefit @Advsrnnayak." - (sic)

‘Not An Easy Target’

The actress further tweeted, "The law works wonders fr an innocent who is wrongly accused and it gets better if you have proper proofs.Below is the courier receipt for my notice.Surprisingly it never appeared for the imaginary notice sent to me. No hawa hawaai only seedhi baat #SatyamevJayate #NotAnEasyTarget." - (sic)

Vikas Gupta Supports Hina

Hina's Bigg Boss 11 friend, Vikas Gupta supported Hina with her fight. Sharing Hina's message, the producer wrote, "Please share 😊 and before pointing fingers on anyone , get to know both the sides @eyehinakhan please enjoy the success of alll the hard work your are putting and don't let these things effect you atall." - (sic)

Hina’s BF Rocky Shares The Notice

The actress' boyfriend, Rocky too, shared her message and wrote "D only people who talk in circles r those who have no straight way to reach to a point. They forget that life too is a full circle ⭕️ what goes around COMES AROUND! @eyehinakhan if ur benchmark is high enough it's obvious some will try to use it as a steppingstone.#sherrkhan." - (sic)