 »   »   »  Hina Khan Jewellery Fraud Controversy: Stylist Says Hina Has Nothing To Do With The Jewellery!

    Recently, Hina Khan was accused of cheating a jewellery company by not returning the ornaments worth 12 Lakhs. According to a media report, the jewellery brand has sent a legal notice giving her 15 days time to return the ornaments. Recently, in an interview to ABP News, Hina Khan clarified the allegation made against her. She revealed that she or her family has not received any legal notice from the company. She also said that she will deal with it legally and make sure that the jewellery brand apologise to her!

    In the interview, Hina had revealed in the interview that she did not wear the jewellery as she didn't like them and instead opted for another brand. It was her stylist's assistant who lost the money and is trying to return the money.

    Hina’s Stylist Responds

    While, Hina feels that this (the allegation) is an attempt to defame and extort money from her. Now, Hina's stylist has responded to the allegations. She has issued a statement saying the actress' name is dragged to gain publicity!

    Hemalata Says Hina Had Rejected The Ornaments!

    Hemalata statement published on IE read: "I had sourced the jewellery for Hina's appearance at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards in April. But she rejected the ornaments and asked my assistants to return the same."

    Hemalata’s Assistant Lost The Jewellery

    "I was shocked when they informed me that they have lost it. I had dutifully lodged an FIR at the Bangur Nagar police station against the assistants for deliberate theft."

    ‘Hina Has Nothing To Do With The Jewellery’

    The stylist added, "Hina has nothing to do with the jewellery. We have been forthcoming and cooperative with the agency so that they can get the insurance for the lost jewellery. But they are threatening us and not letting us speak to the jeweller directly to sort the matter."

    Story first published: Friday, July 20, 2018, 22:58 [IST]
