 »   »   » Hina Khan & Luv Tyagi Meet Again, This Time They Have A Message For LuvIna Fans!

Hina Calls Luv Tyagi To Meet Her

Hina posted an Instagram story, in which she was seen saying that she has reached Delhi. She says that she is struggling to open her nail polish bottle and has called Luv all the way from Gurgaon. She adds that he's going to be angry at her!

Luv & Hina

The LIVE videos of Hina and Luv were shared by LuvIna fans. In the video, Hina is seen telling that Luv Luv doesn't want to stay with her as he is busy and wants to attend his friend's birthday party. She also adds that he is ‘guest of honour' at the party and showing attitude to her!

Hina Complains About Luv!

She adds that Luv has just come to meet her for two hours. During their meet, the duo had talked/chit-chatted and gossiped a lot and applied nail paint (in Hina's Instagram story, Hina is seen making Luv open the nail paint's bottle).

Hina Promises That Next Time They Will Answer Their Fans Questions!

She also apologised to LuvIna fans that they couldn't come live properly this time, but will chat with them and answer all their questions whenever she comes to Delhi again and meet Luv as the funny rabbit (Luv's nickname) is making efforts and coming to meet her.

Luv & Hina Have A Message For LuvIna Fans

Before going offline, Hina and Luv clarifies they are just friends. Hina is seen telling, "LuvIna fans ... we love you and we are... Luv says... 'just friends'. Hina is then seen saying, "He hates it," as Luv is seen making faces! Luv says, "Koi aur angle nikalenge tho I hate it." Hina then says, "Me and Ro enjoy, we laugh at it, but he (Luv) hates it." - (sic)

Luv & Hina Meet

Whenever Hina meets Luv, both of them are seen pulling each other's legs, which is fun to watch. Luv shared a video and wrote, "Look who's behind me..A squirrel in the room🐿 @realhinakhan."

Luv's Selfie

He shared a selfie and wrote, "Selfie Maine le li Aaj 😂No! actually kal... #aboutlastnight #blackshirtlove #straightface #blahblahblah." - (sic)

Hina Teases Luv

Hina teased Luv by commenting, "Hahahhaha all the selfies taken in my room and hotel." - (sic). She further wrote, "@luvtya6i loser tujhe apni hi selfies se fursat nahi thi..aur phir bhaagne ki jaldi thi..live chat bhi zabardasti karaaya maine." - (sic)