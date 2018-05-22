English
 »   »   » Hina Khan & Luv Tyagi Meet Again, This Time They Have A Message For LuvIna Fans!

Hina Khan & Luv Tyagi Meet Again, This Time They Have A Message For LuvIna Fans!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma were good friends in the Bigg Boss 11 house. The trio were loved by their fans. Although Priyank and Hina met post Bigg Boss, Luv had vanished for some time! But, later, Hina managed to meet him in Delhi. The duo went LIVE on social media.

Recently, Hina was in Delhi to attend the 21st Rajiv Gandhi Global Excellence Awards 2018. During her visit, the actress again met her BFF, Luv Tyagi. Here's what happened next.

Hina Calls Luv Tyagi To Meet Her

Hina posted an Instagram story, in which she was seen saying that she has reached Delhi. She says that she is struggling to open her nail polish bottle and has called Luv all the way from Gurgaon. She adds that he's going to be angry at her!

Luv & Hina

The LIVE videos of Hina and Luv were shared by LuvIna fans. In the video, Hina is seen telling that Luv doesn't want to stay with her as he is busy and wants to attend his friend's birthday party. She also adds that he is ‘guest of honour' at the party and showing attitude to her!

Hina Complains About Luv!

She adds that Luv has just come to meet her for two hours. During their meet, the duo had talked/chit-chatted and gossiped a lot.

Hina Promises That Next Time They Will Answer Their Fans Questions!

She also apologised to LuvIna fans that they couldn't come live properly this time, but will chat with them and answer all their questions whenever she comes to Delhi again and meet Luv as the funny rabbit (Luv's nickname) is making efforts and coming to meet her.

Luv & Hina Have A Message For LuvIna Fans

Before going offline, Hina and Luv clarifies they are just friends. Hina is seen telling, "LuvIna fans ... we love you and we are... Luv says... 'just friends'. Hina is then seen saying, "He hates it," as Luv is seen making faces! Luv says, "Koi aur angle nikalenge tho I hate it." Hina then says, "Me and Ro enjoy, we laugh at it, but he (Luv) hates it." - (sic)

Luv & Hina Meet

Whenever Hina meets Luv, both of them are seen pulling each other's legs, which is fun to watch. Luv shared a video and wrote, "Look who's behind me..A squirrel in the room🐿 @realhinakhan."

Luv's Selfie

He shared a selfie and wrote, "Selfie Maine le li Aaj 😂No! actually kal... #aboutlastnight #blackshirtlove #straightface #blahblahblah." - (sic)

Hina Teases Luv

Hina teased Luv by commenting, "Hahahhaha all the selfies taken in my room and hotel." - (sic). She further wrote, "@luvtya6i loser tujhe apni hi selfies se fursat nahi thi..aur phir bhaagne ki jaldi thi..live chat bhi zabardasti karaaya maine." - (sic)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Post Leap, Naira Will Be A Changed Person; Two New Actors Join The Show!

Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

X
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue