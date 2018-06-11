 »   »   »  Hina Khan, Mouni Roy & Other TV Actors Make Baba Siddique’s Iftaar Party A Starry Affair (PICS)

Related Articles
Just like every year, this year too, Baba Siddique hosted an Iftaar party, which turned out to be a star-studded event. The party was held at Hotel Taj Lands End. Apart from Bollywood celebrities, television actors too, were spotted at Iftaar party.
Bigg Boss & Dus Ka Dum host, Salman Khan, Naagin actress Mouni Roy, Bigg Boss 11's Hina Khan, television host and actor Manish Paul, Prince Narula & Yuvika Choudhary are a few television celebrities who attended the party. Have a look at the pictures.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan, who is currently hosting Dus Ka Dum, made a heroic entry at the party. The actor looked dapper in a black outfit and was seen posing for the shutterbugs along with the host Baba Siddique.
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy looked simple and beautiful in white dress and golden-green jhumka. The actress also shared a few pictures on her Instagram account (before attending the event), and wrote, "Nights fall on ..." - (sic)
Hina Khan
Hina Khan too, shared a picture on her Instagram account and wrote, "❤️" - (sic). The actress too, chose to wear a white outfit. The actress will be next seen in a short film ‘Smart Phone'.
Prince & Yuvika
Television's adorable couple, Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary too, were spotted at the Iftaar party. They complemented each other in their get up. We must say that the couple looked adorable together!
Anup Soni With His Wife
Television actor and (Crime Patrol) host, Anup Soni arrived at the party along with his wife Juhi Babbar. Anup looked dapper in black outfit, while his wife looked beautiful in black-green dress.
Other Television Actors At Baba Siddique Iftaar Party
Apart from the above mentioned actors, Manish Paul, Amruta Khanvilkar, Surveen Chawla, Chandrakanta actress Kritika Kamra, Mahi Vij & Jay Bhanushali, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai actress Zarina Wahab and 24 actor Anil Kapoor were also spotted at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party.
