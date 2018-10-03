 »   »   »  Iconic Achievers Award 2018: Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Nikita Dutta & Others Bag Awards!

Nakuul Mehta Bags ‘Entertainer Of The Year’ Award

Nakuul shared a picture and wrote, "Chuffed about being honoured with the 'Iconic Achievers Award' by the WBR Corp for outstanding achievement in the field of performing arts.An acknowledgement & a pat on your back from leaders & brands outside of your industry comes with its own share of added responsibility & awareness. Awareness that your 'purpose' needs to far greater than just your own artistic/ individualistic preservation & growth but a more inclusive effort towards creating a contemporary society which reeks of compassion & kindness. #EntertainerOfTheYear #IconicAchieversAward #Ishqbaaaz . 👔 @primaczar 💇♂️ @ali_academy_ 📷 @ayushdas."

Nakuul & Hina

Sharing another picture snapped with Hina, Nakuul wrote, "That's my subtle attempt at donning, Ms Style Diva - @realhinakhan 's legendary pout! Clearly the winner decided to keep me out of focus ;-) #Lesson101onPouting."

Hina Bags ‘Most Stylish Personality Of The Year’ Award

Sharing a few pictures from the event, the actress wrote, "Each award to me is a special one, as it is a confirmation of something I have done and it motivates me to work even more harder. Thank you WBR Corp for honouring me with the Iconic Achievers Award today in the ‘Most Stylish Personality of the year (TV Entertainment)' category. #Gratitude." - (sic)

Jannat: The Youngest Achiever 2018’ Award

Sharing a picture from the event, Jannat Zubair Rahmani wrote, "I'm living in my own world💕 Today for ‘Iconic Achiever's Awards 2018. Received ‘The Youngest Achiever 2018' award♥️😭 Thanks so much!! #blessed #blessed."

Saurabh: Most Promising TV Actor Of The Year

Saurabh Raaj Jain bagged Most Promising TV Actor Of The Year (Mythology). The actor shared a few pictures from the event. Sharing the award picture, the actor wrote, "At Iconic Achiever's awards😊😊🕺🕺."

Nikita Dutta Wins ‘Best Emerging TV Actor Of The Year Award’

Nikita shared a picture and wrote, "Delighted to receive the "best emerging tv actor of the year". It's indeed an honour. Grateful to #IconicAchieversAwards for this 😇 #Gratitude🙏." - (sic)

Samir Soni Bags An Award

Samir Soni too bagged an award at the event. Sharing a picture, the actor wrote, "God's in a good mood it seems!! Thank you god!! 🙏🙏." - (sic)

Geeta Kapur With Hina Khan

Geeta Kapur too bagged an award at the event. Hina Khan was seen posing with Geeta. The actress shared a picture snapped with Geeta on her Instagram story.