 »   »   »  Viral Video! Hina Khan & Nakuul Mehta’s Sensuous Dance On ‘Aao Naa’ Is A Must Watch!

    Gold Awards 2018 was held on June 19, 2018 at the Filmistan studio. The who's who from the television attended the event. Hina Khan, Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Sriti Jha and Jennifer Winget were a few television actors who attended the event. The awards ceremony was hosted by Ishqbaaz actor, Nakuul Mehta and Ali Asgar. Karanvir Bohra, Drashti Dhami, Krystle Dsouza and many other popular actors gave sizzling performances at the ceremony.

    What grabbed everyone's attention is Hina and Nakuul's performance! Hina was seen seducing the Ishqbaaz actor and the video has gone viral on social media.

    Hina In Never Seen Before Avatar

    Hina Khan bagged Stylish Diva Award at the awards ceremony. After the actress received the award, she was asked to impress a guy (who seemed to be not interested in her). Interestingly, the viewers got to see the actress' never-seen-before side, while performing with Ishqbaaz actor, Nakuul Mehta.

    Hina & Nakuul Perform For Sensuous Number ‘Aao Naa’

    Hina was seen impressing Nakuul Mehta by performing on a sensuous number ‘Aao naa' from the film Mere Jeevan Saathi. Hina was seen super excited while performing with Nakuul! (Watch the video at the end of the slider)

    ‘Caption The Moment’

    Zee TV shared a picture of Nakuul and Hina, and asked fans to caption the moment. Nakuul responded to the Zee TV's tweet and both Hina and Nakuul were seen joking about their performances.

    Nakuul Tweets

    Nakuul wrote, "Me: Hina, you are flexible. Hina: don't drop me. Me: whaata pout 🔥 Hina: don't drop me. Me: I do this for a living ;-) Hina: Aah! Good looking Valet. *Gaadi laaao*@eyehinakhan ❤️@ZeeTV #GoldAwards2018." - (sic)

    Hina’s Reply For Nakuul’s Tweet

    Hina replied with laughing and hug smileys. She wrote, "😂😂😂 Nakuuulllll.. huggssss🤗🤗." - (sic). Well, no doubt, Hina looked ‘hot' in silver gown on the red carpet.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 19:31 [IST]
