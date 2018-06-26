 »   »   »  Viral Video! Hina Khan & Nakuul Mehta’s Sensuous Dance On ‘Aao Naa’ Is A Must Watch!

Hina In Never Seen Before Avatar

Hina Khan bagged Stylish Diva Award at the awards ceremony. After the actress received the award, she was asked to impress a guy (who seemed to be not interested in her). Interestingly, the viewers got to see the actress' never-seen-before side, while performing with Ishqbaaz actor, Nakuul Mehta.

Hina & Nakuul Perform For Sensuous Number ‘Aao Naa’

Hina was seen impressing Nakuul Mehta by performing on a sensuous number ‘Aao naa' from the film Mere Jeevan Saathi. Hina was seen super excited while performing with Nakuul! (Watch the video at the end of the slider)

‘Caption The Moment’

Zee TV shared a picture of Nakuul and Hina, and asked fans to caption the moment. Nakuul responded to the Zee TV's tweet and both Hina and Nakuul were seen joking about their performances.

Nakuul Tweets

Nakuul wrote, "Me: Hina, you are flexible. Hina: don't drop me. Me: whaata pout 🔥 Hina: don't drop me. Me: I do this for a living ;-) Hina: Aah! Good looking Valet. *Gaadi laaao*@eyehinakhan ❤️@ZeeTV #GoldAwards2018." - (sic)

Hina’s Reply For Nakuul’s Tweet

Hina replied with laughing and hug smileys. She wrote, "😂😂😂 Nakuuulllll.. huggssss🤗🤗." - (sic). Well, no doubt, Hina looked ‘hot' in silver gown on the red carpet.