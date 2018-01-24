 »   »   » Hina Khan NEVER Had Problem With Food In The Bigg Boss 11 House; Says Her Journey Was SUPERB!

The Show Was Biased & Judgemental Towards Her; What Do You Have To Say?

When a fan commented that the show was biased and judgemental towards her, Hina said with a smile that everyone has their point of view about the show. Everyone performed well in the house. She adds, "At the end of the day, how your journey was matters and I think my journey was superb."

‘There’s Lot More That Will Come Our Way’

She adds that she learnt a lot from the Bigg Boss house and her journey was beautiful, ultimately it's not about winning or losing. It's all about how you perform and your experience. She says, "And guys, Bigg Boss is over. There's lot more that will come our way."

You Have Lost A Lot Of Weight, What’s The Secret?

Hina says she has lost weight as she ate less and never had junk in the Bigg Boss house. Also, because the food they got in the house was limited. She also added that she never had problem regarding food in the Bigg Boss house!

Hina & Shilpa

It has to be recalled that Hina and Shilpa had arguments over food. Hina had problem with Shilpa's cooking techniques. Even Shilpa had said that Hina treated her like a servant! Well, the above statement (of Hina) might come as a shock to Shilpians (Shilpa's fans).