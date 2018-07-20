 »   »   »  Hina Khan On Jewellery Fraud: It’s A Planned Move To Defame Me; Will Make Sure They Apologise!

Related Articles
Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan has been accused by a jewellery company of cheating it by not returning ornaments worth over Rs 12 Lakhs. It seems that Hina Khan's stylist Hemlata had requested them for their jewellery for Hina for an event, in April, this year. However, the actress didn't return the jewellery, post event! Now, the jewellery company has given the actress 15 days time to return the jewellery. Hina laughed at the reports and clarified on Twitter that she hasn't received any notice.
According to IANS report, the legal notice was sent by lawyer Rakesh K. Singh, founder, RKS Associates, on behalf of the jewellery brand.
Hina Khan Slammed With Legal Notice
Singh was quoted by IANS as saying, "Notice has been sent to Hina Khan by way of registered post A.D. by my office. The same was sent on July 17, 2018. As far as jewellery pieces are concerned, she herself received the same on April 21, 2018. She knows that she has returned only two pieces of jewellery out of six. So she should know when and where to stop acting."
Hina Feels It’s Their Plan To Defame Her!
In her recent interview to ABP News, the actress has yet again clarified that the actress or her family has not received any notice and asks media (who claims that she has received the notice) to show the receiver's signature on it. Hina feels that it is their planned move to defame her and extract money from her.
The Actress Clarifies
She was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Firstly I didn't wear their jewellery as I didn't like them and opted for another one. My stylist Hemlata's assistants misplaced it in auto rickshaw. Though she is trying hard to return it back and she has already returned around Rs 2.86 L."
The Bigg Boss 11 Finalist Hasn’t Received Any Notice
She added, "Media houses are discussing legal notice which has reached to them unfortunately and not me. I just want to say show me the signatures of receiving on it."
‘I Will Make Sure They Apologise’
The actress concludes, "But definitely this incident has defamed me, so my lawyers are looking into it. They don't know what is going to happen to them. They are definitely going to receive a legal notice from me. I will make sure they apologise."
