 »   »   »  Hina Khan On Playing Komolika In KZK 2: I Did Go To Meet Ekta; Let Makers Make Final Announcement

Hina Reveals She Met Ekta!

Regarding her being approached for the show, Hina Khan told HT, "I won't say it's not happening, but I suggest let's wait for the official announcement. Yes, I did go to meet Ekta and somehow people started to speculate, and it came to a point where they even confirmed that I've been roped in for the show, whereas I'm yet to sign anything."

‘Let The Makers Make The Final Announcement’

She further added, "I mean you don't know what talks we exchanged in a room and how it works, so let the makers make the final announcement."

Will KZK 2 Have Komolika’s Signature Step?

Hina also reveals that she didn't even know that she was called for Komolika's role until Ekta told her. KZK has been one of the popular shows on television, when asked whether the reboot version will also have Komolika's signature step twirling her hair, Hina said, "No."

KZK 2 Won’t Be The Same

The actress told the leading daily, "That's not going to be there and if at all it's going to happen, it is definitely going to be different than what you saw earlier. You see it's a reboot version, so it can't be the same."

Hina Followed Kasautii Regularly

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress says that she is she's always been a fan of the show, and in particular, Urvashi's character, "I have followed Kasautii... regularly. And I've loved all the characters: Prerna, Anurag Basu, Rishabh Bajaj and, of course, Komolika - these four main characters nailed it with their performances."

The Actress Says Urvashi Is A Fabulous Actor

She further added, "Urvashi is a fabulous actor. I've been a fan for what she did as Komolika. Honestly, when I'd see her on-screen, I never thought I want to play this character, because at that time, I wanted to be a journalist, not an actor. But now, as an actor, I realise that the audience is very smart to understand that the person is acting, performing and doing well."

YRKKH Actress Do Not Want To Stick To A Daily Soap

When asked whether she will take up daily soap, the actress says that she doesn't want to stick to one serial! She says, "I have my plans clear now. Whatever show I pick up, I'll simultaneously do other things, too. I'm very particular about it that I'm not going to just going to stick to a daily soap because I've realised that people have accepted me in this new changed avatar also."