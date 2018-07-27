 »   »   »  Hina, Priyank & Luv's Latest Video Will Remind Us Of Our Good Old Days With Our Best Friends!

Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi bonded big time in the Bigg Boss 11 house. The trio became best buddies inside the house. Many thought that their friendship won't stay long and they might not stay in touch after the show ends, but the trio have proved it wrong. Post Bigg Boss, Hina and Priyank initially found it difficult to meet Luv, as he was busy! But recently, the trio finally reunited in Delhi and had super fun, which was evident from the pictures and videos that they shared on their respective social media accounts.

The latest video shared by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is a must watch! She captioned the video with hashtags 'BestFriendsForLife' and 'TrueFriendsForLife' and we totally agree with her that they are indeed true friends for life!

Posting the video, Hina wrote, "Hahahahhaha zabardasti like literally.. #BestFriendsForLife #TrueFriendsForLife ❤️ thank you @rockyj1 for making this video❤️" - (sic)

In the video, Hina and Luv can be seen forcing Priyank to drink juice! The video was shot by Hina's boyfriend, Rocky. Well, this video will definitely make us smile and remind us of our good old days spent with our friends.

The actress also shared a few videos on her Instagram stories, where the trio can be seen having super fun. She also shared a few pictures snapped with Rocky and Priyank and wrote, "About last night.. Jab we met😍 Missed u @luvtya6i🐰." - (sic). The actress is currently travelling to London with Rocky.

On the work front, Priyank was recently seen on Laal Ishq alongside Niti Taylor and Preetika Rao. He will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor and Vikas Gupta's web series, Punch Beat. On the other hand, Hina is busy attending and performing at the events. Apparently, she will be seen on Ekta Kapoor's most-awaited show, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, as Komolika.

Watch the video here:

