 »   »   » Hina Khan & Puneesh Sharma Have PERFECT Messages For Their Trollers!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants, both celebrities and commoners are still creating headlines even after the show has got over. From this it is evident how much successful this season was!
Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma were the two controversial contestants of the Bigg Boss 11 house. While Hina was trolled for her 'pooh' sacrifice and her clothes, Puneesh was trolled and condemned for his intimacy with his inmate Bandgi Kalra, when they were in the house. Now, even after the show is over, people troll them for the same!
Hina Khan Trolled For Her Dress
Recently, Hina Khan attended NRI Achievers Award 2018, in Dubai. The actress' unique dress grabbed many eyeballs. Although she looked gorgeous in an off-white semi transparent gown, many people found the dress to be a disaster.
Trollers Remind Hina’s Words!
Trollers reminded Hina Khan's words that she once said to Arshi Khan in the house, "Kapde faad ke kaam milega!" One of them compared it to a broom, while the other said she had copied the dress!
Hina’s Reply To The Trollers
Comparing it to the broom when a user wrote, "Close enough 😂," - (sic) Hina wrote, "Only if the mop could clean the dirt in your head.. now my turn my dialogue SLOW CLAPS 👏👏👏👏" - (sic)
The Actress’ Dress Is Copied!
Another user wrote, "Yeh. Bhi bheek me liya @eyehinakhan 😂 100 night dresses kam pad gaye the?😂" - (sic) to which the actress replied, "Clothes don't make a style statement ur personality does.. otherwise all designers wud b wearing and walking the ramp in their own designs.. bye the way she's the designer herself🤣 it's her piece👍 designers WANT to source thr clothes to only a few actors😉" - (sic)
Comparison Between Hina & Shilpa’s Followers
Not just this, a user even compared Shilpa and Hina's followers saying, "@eyehinakhan apke followers shilpa ke mukable bhaut zyda hai per apki Likes Shilpa k bukable bahut kam hai..🤔 Toh iska mtlb apne followers kharide hai ri8 for you slow 👏...😂😂😂😂😂😂" - (sic)
Hina’s Reply
The actress replied, "Get over it peeps.. hamaare ilaawa bhi duniya mai bohot kuch hai karne ko.. request u to concentrate on ur studies and work😊 do something constructive and bye the way u love this line know SLOW CLAPS 😃 I know thats my charm." - (sic)
Hina’s Perfect Reply To The Troll
Trolling Hina's Maths, Smarty shk wrote, "6000-60 kitne hote hain..🙄🙄 jaldi batao tumhare saal bhar ke makeup ka calculation hai isme," - (sic) to this the actress replied, "Aur aapki soch ka.. professionally I am good in what I do..R U? Ab calculate kar lijiye sir." - (sic)
Puneesh & Bandgi Copy Virat & Anuskha
On the other hand, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra were trolled for copying Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's picture. Many trollers called Pungi (nickname of Puneesh and Bandgi), ‘gandgi' and ‘copycats'.
Puneesh’s Message To Trollers!
Now, Puneesh has responded to the trollers. He shared a post, "For all the trollers out there I have a message for you ..!! I love and respect Mrs & Mr Kohli and I am huge fan of both of them!!" - (sic)
He Asks People To Stop Comparing Two Pictures
"So for all those who think I have copied there pictures yes I did and I will again because I love them & their love for each other, they are my idol so please stop comparing these two pictures I am just a fan of them and will always be!!" - (sic)
