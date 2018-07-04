English
 »   »   »  Hina Khan Reacts To The Trolls, Here’s What She Has To Say About A Fan’s Comment Against Karan Patel

Hina Khan Reacts To The Trolls, Here’s What She Has To Say About A Fan’s Comment Against Karan Patel

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Hina Khan is one of the popular actresses in the Television industry. She is also one of the most targeted celebrities on social media. Everything that she says or posts gets trolled on social media. Recently, the actress was trolled for sharing bold pictures. Even her Goa trip pictures were trolled on social media. Also, recently, one of the fans made a distasteful comment on Ankita Bhargav's miscarriage. The fan called it Ankita's husband, Karan's 'karma' (It has to be recalled that Karan had slammed Hina when she was inside the Bigg Boss house.)

    Vikas Gupta, who is good friend to Karan Patel, slammed the fan for the distasteful comment. He thought the user is Hina Khan's fan! Hina's fans had counter-attacked Vikas as they felt Hina's name was dragged unnecessarily. Now, Hina has responded both to the trolls and to the fan's distasteful comment!

    Fans Do Not Want Hina’s Name To Be Dragged Unnecessarily!

    A fan asked her, "Vikas is all right na???" - (sic). She replied, "Ya why what hapnd." - (sic). Another fan wrote, "I don't want you to comment or to be dragged in this matter. But cause of Vikas Gupta Whole Hina fandom is called of without doing anything wrong. It was his own fan who passed bad remarks for Karan Patel while his comments made us fall in the trap." - (sic)

    Hina Responds To The Fan’s Distasteful Comment!

    Hina replied to the concerned fan, "I always feel truth hs its own life n a unique but certain way of coming out. No point tryin to prove tht water is liquid if u know what I mean! As a celebrity or as a fan we al cn always b smart bout r reactions on things. My dear Hinaholics you all are true and unique souls❤️"- (sic)

    The Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Trolled For Her Goa Trip Pictures

    Hina's fan, who was disappointed that many trolled her for her Goa trip, wrote, "@eyehinakhan I listen lots of unfair things about you on your Goa trip I am very disappointed by this ... You want say something about this..." - (sic)

    The Actress Reacts To The Trolls!

    The actress replied to the concerned fan, "I enjoyed my trip, and as a fan or as an appreciator if u love me, you shud also enjoy the moments I shared with u.. don't care about the trollers or the media (who acknowledge them) and give them a voice.. likewise if we talk about it we do the same.. so think and ignore.." - (sic)

    ‘Kuch To Log Kahenge’

    When a fan asked Hina to dedicate a song to hinaholics, she wrote, "Kuch to log kahenge.. logun ka kaam hai kehna.. #HinaBoltiHaiAbhiBusHoGaya bole toh full stop ✋" - (sic)

    Sonali Bendre Diagnosed With High-grade Cancer; TV Celebrities Wish Her A Speedy Recovery!

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 18:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue