 »   »   » Hina Khan Reveals What She Misses About The Bigg Boss 11 House; Thanks Fans For ‘Sher Khan’ Title!

‘Luv Has Disappeared’

"Luv pata nahi kaha gayab hogaya hai (I don't know where Luv has disappeared). Do din se Priyank aur main use chase kar rahe hai; usko padhe wali hai abhi (I and Priyank have been chasing him for the past two days)."

Priyank & Hina Missing Luv

"As far as Priyank is concerned, I am in touch with him on every second day." She adds that she had hardly stepped out of my house after the show, and wish Luv shifts to Mumbai, as she and Priyank miss him and the ‘masti' they were doing in the Bigg Boss house.

When Are They Going On A Trip?

It has to be recalled that Hina and her friends had planned for a trip after coming out of the Bigg Boss 11 house, even Priyank had mentioned the same on his recent Instagram post. When Hina was asked as to when are they going on a trip, she revealed they will plan for a small trip as soon as everyone's life get back to normal.

Hina Says…

"Everyone is busy with their families, including me. Everyone is so busy with some or the other work... mushkil hai sabki ek saat lana... whenever everyone's life get back to normal, we will sure plan for a small trip. (Image Source: Twitter)

About Ben & Sapna

When asked about their friends (Benafsha and Sapna) in the Bigg Boss 11 house, Hina said, "Ben is a cutiepie. I also miss Sapna a lot. I want to visit her (Sapna) in Delhi and meet her mom."

One Thing Hina Misses About Bigg Boss 11 House…

When a fan asked as to what Hina misses about the Bigg Boss 11 house, she said that she is missing Bigg Boss' voice. She also added that she misses reading the tasks (instructions). (Image Source: Twitter)

Changes In Her Daily Routine After Bigg Boss

She says, "I used to be dependent on my mum for everything. After Bigg Boss, I go to the kitchen and get things myself. I have become more organised and responsible." (Image Source: Twitter)

Which Is Hina’s Favourite Task & Who Inspired Her To Perform The Tasks?

She reveals that her favourite task was Mount BB and adds that if she had got support, she would have performed better. On being called as ‘task master' and asked who inspired her to perform the task, Hina replied that no one inspired her. She gave 100 % to all the tasks and was competitive. She is strong and fought till the end and never likes to give up.

Is Hina Emotional In Real Life?

Hina adds that she is very emotional in real life and sheds tears when she is angry, sad or happy. She feels that it is important to vent out.

Regarding ‘Sher Khan’ Title

She says that she is overwhelmed to get this title. It all started when she got the mug with the tag ‘Sher Khan' written on it during Diwali. She thanked fans for giving her such a powerful name. She liked it the most when Bigg Boss called her Sher Khan.

Hina Promises Fans…

Lastly, Hina said that although she needs some time off (as she wants to spend time with her family), she promised her fans that she will be more active on social media in the coming days. (Image Source: Twitter)