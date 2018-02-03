 »   »   » Hina Khan Says Bigg Boss Gave Her A Chance To Show Her Fashion Side; Vikas Called Her KKKG’s Pooh!

Hina On NOT Repeating Clothes On Bigg Boss

Hina says that it was conscious decision to not repeat clothes. She was quoted by News18 as saying, "It wasn't about nightwear, it was about wearing different clothes. I don't know what went in to my mind and I decided I don't want to repeat things in Bigg Boss. I did my bit and it kind of worked out for me. It was a wise decision to do what I did."

Hina Says…

When asked whether there was any reason for deciding the same, she said, "A lot of people tell me that I've this La La Land where I live. I want to live the way I want to, I want to dress up the way I want to. So it just came in my mind that I'm not repeating clothes, so I'm not repeating clothes."

Vikas Called Her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Pooh (Kareena Kapoor)

Hina even says, "Vikas used to call me Pooh sometimes, you're like one Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham ki Pooh (Kareena Kapoor) - repeat nahi karungi clothes."

Hina On Khatron Ke Khiladi

Hina feels Bigg Boss game her a chance to show my fashion side. She was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "First Khatron, but Khatron was more of a sporty kind of a show."

Bigg Boss Gave Her A Chance To Show Her Fashion Side

"Most of the time we used to wear sporty clothes. But Bigg Boss for that matter gave me a bigger platform where I could show people that we can look different, dress differently and it can look good on us."

Bigg Boss Is Not Scripted!

Hina also clarified that Bigg Boss is not scripted. She was quoted by IANS as saying, "Bigg Boss is not at all a scripted show, but a very well-edited show. It's a brilliantly edited show. You see something, you react so whosoever said whatever... I don't blame anyone..."