 »   »   »  Hina Khan Targeted Again! The Actress Trolled For Flaunting Bold Outfit During Ramzan!

Hina Khan Targeted Again! The Actress Trolled For Flaunting Bold Outfit During Ramzan!

    Hina Khan getting trolled is nothing new these days. From her Mother's Day post to Ramzan Tweet, the actress was slammed by her haters. Looks like trolls have become part of her life!

    Recently, the actress was targeted again. This time, she was trolled for flaunting a bold outfit during the holy month of Ramzan!

    Hina Trolled For Wearing Bold Outfit During Ramzan

    The actress was at the receiving end of the trolls' wrath as she shared a happy shimmy dance video on Instagram! Although the actress looked gorgeous in the sexy shimmery black outfit and a few of her fans praised her, the trolls started taking a dig on her religious beliefs!

    The Actress Receives A Lot Of Hate Comments

    Bigg Boss 11 contestant also shared another picture in which she was seen wearing black blouse (top) with golden side slit skirt. The other post also received a lot of trolls.

    Hate Comments On Hina’s Posts: Excuse_my_beauty__3

    "Shame on you hina khan wearing this during Ramazan can you at least have shame on yourself,hina you're way smarter than this you dumb girl.😂😂😂" - (sic)

    Minhaj & Alma

    Minhaj_minnuu: Sharam hai ramzan aisa kama Karna show off Karna aisa dress ramzan maa Islam ki izzath Karo ap Gunna ma nako gira ap. - (sic)
    Alma____queen: Hina Khan kam se kam is mahine Ki Izzat to Karti. - (sic)

    Iqra & Naseebomandoori

    Iqra_amna_eisa: @singhaahan0 sunny leone still respects her religion she's worse then her. - (sic)
    Naseebomandoori: Hina I really likes u but I know it's ramdhan & I also know it's u r work but plzz stop it for ramdhan stop wearing this wakhiyal. - (sic)

    Hasan & Mrmiak

    Hasan968182: Shame on you hina, you know this is Ramadan month ???!! Shame on you. - (sic)
    Mrmiak: Besharmi ki limits cross..aise logo ko ramzan ki ehmiyat ksha mlm..khali naan ki muslim hi..baqi sab... - (sic)

    Itz_Ras_Huu, Mrs_Khan & Sofia

    Itz_ras_huu_official: Sharam v nai ate aapko kamse kam ramadan ka lihaz karte. - (sic)
    Mrs_khan_786: see her on interwie she says i pray i fast jhooti makaar. - (sic)
    Sofia4042018: Aap ko shayad ptta nhi aaj kaun sa month hai kafir hoo aap. - (sic)

    Will The Actress React To The Trolls?

    At the recent event (Ibaadat app launch), the actress had also said that she doesn't bother the trolls as they are faceless. Now, it has to be seen whether the actress react to these trolls and remain silent!

    Read more about: hina khan bigg boss 11 bigg boss
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 1:36 [IST]
