 »   »   »  Hina Khan Targeted Again! The Actress Trolled For Flaunting Bold Outfit During Ramzan!

Hina Trolled For Wearing A Bold Outfit During Ramzan

The actress was at the receiving end of the trolls' wrath as she shared a happy shimmy dance video on Instagram! Although the actress looked gorgeous in the sexy shimmery black outfit and a few of her fans praised her, the trolls started taking a dig on her religious beliefs!

The Actress Receives A Lot Of Hate Comments

Bigg Boss 11 contestant also shared another picture in which she was seen wearing a black blouse (top) with golden side slit skirt. The other post also received a lot of trolls.

Will The Actress React To The Trolls?

At the recent event (Ibaadat app launch), the actress had also said that she doesn't bother about the trolls as they are faceless. Now, it has to be seen whether the actress would react to these trolls or remain silent!