Hina Khan Throws A Fitness Challenge To Her Boyfriend Rocky, Luv Tyagi & They Complete It!

    Recently, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore urged Indians to get fitter as part of #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign. The campaign has spread on social media, as many actors and common men are urging their fans and friends to take up the fitness challenge.

    A few days ago, Hina Khan completed fitness challenge that was sent by her friend Geeta Phogat. She further challenged her boyfriend Rocky, Bigg Boss 11 friends, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors, Lata Saberwal and Rohan Mehra to complete the same.

    Hina Completes Fitness Challenge

    Sharing the video, Hina Khan wrote, "So here I complete my challenge @geetaphogat .. thank you for challenging me💪 And now I pass this fitness challenge to my two buddies @priyanksharmaaa @luvtya6i and my dear friend and yoga queen @lataa.saberwal and yes @rohanmehraa and @rockyj1 what a lovely and thoughtful initiative by @ra_rathore.. let's make India fit.. #FitnessChallenge. #HumFitTohIndiaFit 🇮🇳" - (sic)

    Rocky & Luv Complete The Challenge

    While Rocky and Luv completed the challenge and passed the challenge to their fans, Priyank, Rohan and Lata are yet to respond to the same!

    Rocky Shares Video

    Hina's boyfriend, Rocky completed the fitness challenge. He shared the video and wrote, "Here goes nothing! My love @realhinakhan thank you for challenging me , well the bigger challenge for me was to record myself while working out as I keep to myself and don't share a lot on SM." - (sic)

    He Challenges Everyone

    "But this is in an awesome spirit and I hope to be a piece of this huge chain of encouragement. Thank you @shekharawat my trainer !#HumFitTohIndiaFit #fitnessChallenge #LeanisAlwaysIn. And yes I challenge everyone, if I as a common man can do it so can you! PS: I deliberately hid my multiple abs 😜 after all social media is a public platform 😆" - (sic)

    Luv Tyagi Completes Fitness Challenge

    The actress' Bigg Boss 11 friend, Luv Tyagi too, completed the fitness challenge. He shared the video and wrote, "I wanted to make something like this since ages & while we were making it,Suddenly a squirrel 🐿 arrives & throws a challenge😂 well here it is @realhinakhan .. i have nailed it (like always)." - (sic)

    Luv Challenges His Fans

    "And yeah Thank you for challenging me😏 (not really😂) This initiative is fab & all thanks to Mr. @ra_rathore. I challenge all of you.. yeah you! My followers friends fam, complete your #fitnesschallenge and challenge your friends ,family members ..anyone,Just go for it! #stayfit #staynatural #eatcleantrainmean #humfittohindiafit 💪🏻" - (sic)

