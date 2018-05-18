 »   »   » Trollers Won’t Spare Her! Hina Khan Trolled For Ramadan Post; The Actress Gives A Befitting Reply

Hina Wishes Fans ‘Ramadan Mubarak’

Hina shared a picture of herself wearing a hijab and wrote, "Happy first Sheri everyone.. Ramadan Mubarak🙏 Jumma Mubarak😊." - (sic)

Hina Khan Trolled

One of the Twitter users wrote, "@eyehinakhan #mohtarma aaj dusri sehri ti aapne #bewakufi ke chakkar me ek roza kaza kr liya hai kher aapko bhi jumma Mubarak dua o me yad rkhiye ga." - (sic)

Hina Gives A Befitting Reply

Hina responded to the tweet, "Mohtaram Mumbai mai Pehli Sehri aur pehla roza aaj se hai.. aapne bewakoofi Ke chakkar mai poorie jaanch partaal nahi ki.. khair aapko bhi jumma Mubarak aur duaaoun mai yaad zaroor rakhiyega🙏" - (sic)

Trollers Won’t Spare Hina!

While a few fans were confused, many of them supported and wished Hina. But the user further wrote, "Mumbai india ka hissa nhi hai kya ? bde bhai pure india me 1 st. roza thrusday ka ta to in jeso o ne mumbai me alg chand suraj bna liya hai shyd me #hina khan ki baat nhi kr rha balki un logo ki baat kr rha hu jo phela roza friday ka bol rhe te." - (sic)

Fans’ Tweets

Bilal Khan: dusri sehri hai aaj. - (sic)

Masrat Nazir Baba: Aj second din hai @eyehinakhan Di. - (sic)

Syed Sayeed Hasan: First nahi second mostly states mai aaj 2 roza hai.......... - (sic)

Hina Says No Hard Feelings!

While chatting with her fans, one of the users asked, "News media print wrong articles unke lie aap kya kehna chahhte ho? @eyehinakhan 😤." - (sic)

For which the actress replied, "Well m a public figure and I completely understand that they also hv to file a news.. fake or real tht doesn't matter.. sometimes bullshit but what to do, we all hv to pay this price of being a celebrity..happy to be the fuel to light up some dark corners, so no hard feelings." - (sic)