Hina Khan Trolled ‘Hilariously’ For Her Latest Airport Look; Fans Say ‘RIP Fashion’!

    Hina Khan became household name with her character Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hai. Post quitting the show, the actress surprised fans by showing her new avatars on the two reality shows - Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. On KKK the viewers were impressed with her daredevil stunts, while on Bigg Boss 11, the actress got the tag of being 'stylish'! Although the actress has been turning several heads for her fashion sense, she became the victim of trolls because of her latest airport look!

    Hina was captured outside the airport, which was shared by the photographer on social media! The actress was seen wearing a red and white skirt and a sleeveless denim jacket. Too much make-up, her glasses and dress were the reasons for the trolls! Take a look at a few comments on the photograph!

    Hina Khan Trolled ‘Hilariously’

    This_girl_baia: Omg 😯😯 Her dressing sense 😁😁 if they give me for free also I woulnt have worn that 🤣🤣🤣. - (sic)

    Nmsharossy: Wht is she wearing? Dude😂😂😂😂 - (sic)

    Shumbuls: wats wrong wid her dressing sense dese days. - (sic)

    Fashion Disaster!

    _parulbhardwaj_Fashion disaster 😂 - (sic)

    Tanukhurana@realhinakhan this time she might have tried to style on her known not through some sponsored designer and this happend. - (sic)

    Seetuarora62Ohh...God..1st thing dat my eyes saw is makeup 😑😑 - (sic)

    ‘Stop This Nonsense Of Dressing Funny’

    Pritisingh9: We get it girl, you have been stuck with Indian harmless bahu image for a long time. Now you want to change it, But believe me you suck and no one really cares about you or your image , so for god's sake stop this nonsense of dressing funny. - (sic)

    ‘RIP Fashion’

    Liza_dutta: What is she wearing bb screwed her brain I guess. - (sic)

    Siya_228: R.I.P Fashion. - (sic)

    Payalsingla850: She looks funny 🤡🤡 - (sic)

    Tanukhurana: @realhinakhan this time she might have tried to style on her known not through some sponsored designer and this happend. - (sic)

    Hina Khan Getting Trolled Is Nothing New!

    Well, this is not the first time she was trolled. Recently, the actress became the victim of trolls as she shared a series of photos of her latest fitness routine. The haters slammed her for posting photos in a ‘vulgar' pose. The actress doesn't seem to give a damn to the trolls!

    Hina's Projects

    Apparently, Hina Khan has been finalised for Star Plus' show, Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. She will be seen playing the role of Komolika (earlier played by Urvashi Dhokalia). The actress will also be seen in a Punjabi music video, for which she has started promotion.

