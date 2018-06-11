English
 Hina Khan Targeted Again For Her Outfit At Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party!

Hina Khan Targeted Again For Her Outfit At Baba Siddique’s Iftaar Party!

Posted By:
    Hina Khan is quite a hit with trollers. Post her Bigg Boss stint, it is not uncommon for the actress to get trolled on social media over trivial issues. A few days ago, she was trolled for her Mother's Day and Ramadan posts. She was also trolled for wearing revealing dresses during the holy month of Ramadan! The actress was yet again targeted for her outfit that she wore at Iftaar party hosted by Baba Siddique.

    It has to be recalled that the who's who of the Bollywood and Television industry graced Baba Siddique's Iftaar party. While all celebrities were seen in a traditional attires, it was Hina's dress that grabbed the eyeballs! The fans felt she was not wearing a suitable dress for the Iftar party and was yet again targeted and trolled on social media.

    Hina Trolled For Her Outfit!

    Hina shared a few pictures captioning it as ‘Iftaar ready'. Although, the actress received a lot of appreciation from her fans for her dress and look, a few of them hated her for wearing (what they felt as) revealing dress.

    Comments: Leezaaaa_ & Farah.Khan

    Leezaaaa_: Are yu sure that you are going to an Iftar party?-.- - (sic)
    Farah.khan.8400@shawanah100 she is not iftar ready! She is ready for mujra with revealing clothes.

    Imshayirakarim

    "@raimahkhan_2002 absolutely right I'm totally agree with you she is a Muslim girl so she should maintain the rules of Islam and it's totally haaram on islam to reveal our body parts and her dress isn't suitable for this iftar party and she knows that too ..." - (sic)

    Rahuldev1022

    "@yusrafahad bhai yeh sab cheap publicity k liye kr rahi hai... isko pata hai ifaar mein aadi nangi jaegi aur ham point marenge jis se yeh news mein rahegi... yeh sab iska danda hai har waqt news.mein rehne ka." - (sic)

    Iamadityabaral

    "Hina...at least respect your religion... Look at @imouniroy She is not a muslim but she is wearing full dress... Because she knows how to respect other religion.... Even #Lulia is not a girl of India or @katrinakaif @jacquelinef143 also but they r wearing simple dress but you...#ShameOnYouHinaKhan...Your personally is wearing short dress on Ramdan and over make-up....@realhinakhan ." - (sic)

    Samroadiez

    "@raimahkhan_2002 What you said is absolutely correct . But I believe it's about dressing sense. You can never go to a funeral as if you are going to a party. Different scenarios different dress. In that sense, going to iftar with vulgar dress like this is not at allll gooood option." - (sic)

    Neelaminam, Wajiha & Ezzajazz

    Neelaminam: @raimahkhan_2002 bilkul sahii kaha but yeh hina sirf naam ki muslim hai bs i hate her. - (sic)

    Wajiha.naqvi5: i really like you @realhinakhan but plz don't disappoint your Muslim fans #respectramadan. - (sic)

    Ezzajazz123: U r awsm and ur drss is fantastic and it suits u well bt jzt tht it doesnt suit for IFTAAR... - (sic)

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Huge Drama During Roshni's Baby Shower; Ishita & Raman Worry For Her!

    Read more about: hina khan
    Story first published: Monday, June 11, 2018, 18:36 [IST]
