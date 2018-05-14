 »   »   » Hina Khan Trolled Yet Again, This Time For Her Mother’s Day Tweet!

Hina With Her Mom & Maasi

Hina shared a picture on Instagram (that she took when her family had been to a vacation with her post Bigg Boss 11) snapped with her mom and Maasi and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day mom and maasi ❤️" - (sic)

Hina’s Mother’s Day Post

Sharing a few pictures of her mother on Twitter, Hina wrote, "Mom, I don't know if I could make it through the long days and sleepless nights without you. Thank you for being my pillar of support. #SamsungRefrigerator #MomsLoveNonStop @Samsung_IN." - (sic)

The Actress Was Trolled As She Tagged ‘Samsung Refrigerator’

Her mother's day post was indeed touching, but tagging ‘Samsung Refrigerator' made people wonder and troll her. In fact one of the users found out that Samsung was giving free refrigerator to those who get maximum RTs or likes!

Here’s Why The Actress Tagged The Refrigerator

Sharing the snapshot of Samsung, @BeatS_786 wrote, "If you are wondering why someone used this hashtag #SamsungRefrigerator and tagged @Samsung_IN on mother's day then here is ur answer: THEY WERE GIVING FREE REFRIGERATOR IF U GET MAX RT/LIKES.I WONDER WHAT SHE DID WITH ALL HER MONEY! 🤔 hmmm..SHE PAID THOSE PR .... #HinaKhan 👏." - (sic)

Shaggy 💥

‏"Ohh god can't you just wish ur mom in a simple way without putting hastag #SamsungRefrigerator etc... Can't you do one thing for your loved without trying to get something out of it?! Advertising ur love for ur mom for getting a refrigerator shows how fake it is! #ShilpaShinde." - (sic)

Bhavana & Leonotcaprioo

Bhavana Sajith: ‏Haha.. how can we expect less from hyena khan... Being mean is her blood!! - (sic)

@leonotcaprioo: Aunty ka naam samsung refrigerator hai?😐😲 Strange😐 - (sic)

Abhi & Amit

Abhi 💥‏: While celebs look for charity to others, here is hina khan trying to win a refrigerator 🙏🙏 - (sic)

Amit Saxena: ‏What more cud we expect from this Goohina. Mothers day ke din bhi paisey batoor liye isne .😂😂 - (sic)