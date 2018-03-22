 »   »   » Hina Khan Warns Fans That She Will Delete Her Twitter Account, But Why?

Related Articles
Hina Khan is one of the popular actresses in the television industry, thanks to her show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After quitting the show, the actress surprised her fans by doing a stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. She was seen doing some daring stunts on the show which impressed her fans.
She then surprised her fans by entering the controversial Bigg Boss 11 house! Unfortunately, the actress received a lot of criticism from celebrities and fans because of her behaviour in the house. Many of them even thought entering the Bigg Boss house was a wrong move by the actress!
Hina Has Been Getting A Lot Of Negative Comments
Now that the show is over, the actress has been still receiving a lot of negative comments on her social media. Also, Hina's fans are seen lashing out at those who are sending negative comments.
Hina Khan Trolled
Recently, Hina was trolled for her unique dress that she wore for a Dubai event. Her dress was compared to a broom. Also, since it was a semi transparent dress, many trollers reminded her of her words that she told Arshi Khan in the house, "Kapde faad ke kaam milega!"
Actress Is Fed Up Of Negativity
Looks like the actress is fed up of negativity! While chatting LIVE with her fans, she asked fans to spread love and positivity. She seemed so much irritated with negative comments that she asked the fans to stop spreading negativity else she would delete her Twitter account.
Hina’s Message For Her Fans
In a video that is doing rounds on social media, Hina was seen telling her fans, "I love you a lot and keep following me, keep loving me. I need your good wishes, your blessings, your love and positivity." - (sic)
The Actress Asks Fans To Spread Positivity
She further said, "Stay positive guys, don't respond. Try and change all the handles. And Twitter pe thoda positivity spread karo (Spread some positivity on Twitter)." - (sic)
Hina Khan Warns Fans That She Will Delete Her Account
"Nahi tho mein seriously bol rahi hun mein apna account delete kardungi, mera bharosa nahi hai, mein karsakti hun aisa. (Or else seriously I will delete my account. Yes, I can do that!)" - (sic)
