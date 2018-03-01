 »   »   » HOLI TWISTS On Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & Ishq Mein Marjawan!

Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Karan & Preeta Confess Love!

in Kundali Bhagya, Karan and Preeta's love story will blossom during Holi celebration. The duo will confess their love under the influence of ‘bhaang'. The viewers will get to watch a few romantic moments between the couple.

Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Abhi-Pragya Romance During Holi!

On the other hand, Kumkum Bhagya's Pragya and Abhi too, will join Kundali Bhagya's Karan and Preeta. The couples will be seen enjoying the festival by playing with colours, fun games and dancing.

Sangram Singh To Kidnap Disha!

Meanwhile, Simonika gets Sangram to the house as a cook. He will be in the disguise of a South Indian cook. Apparently, he will be planning to kidnap Disha during Holi.

Ishq Mein Marjawan Spoiler: Aarohi & Deep Romance During Holi!

On Colors' popular show, Ishq Mein Marjawan Aarohi and Deep are seen celebrating Holi with family. Deep drinks bhaang and gets closer to Aarohi. The viewers will get to watch Aarohi and Deep's romantic moments.

Arshi Khan’s Entry

Bigg Boss 11's Arshi Khan will be seen doing a cameo on the show. She will be seen giving special performace during Holi. Arshi gets closer to Virat and everyone doubt that he has got her to the Holi party.

Arshi To Bring Twist On IMM

After the party, Arshi will be seen rushing out of the house crying with her dress torn! Everyone think that Virat misbehaved with Arshi. But the reality is Aarohi would have invited Arshi to the party to take revenge on Virat!