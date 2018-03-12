 »   »   » HOTNESS ALERT! Megha Gupta Breaks Internet With Latest Pics; Siddhant Karnick Calls Her ‘Goddess’!

Television beauties are breaking the internet with their bold pictures, these days. After Jasmin Bhasin, Tina Dutta and Karishma Sharma, another actress Megha Gupta has joined the bandwagon. The actress has shared a few pictures from her bold photoshoot!
The actress recently shared a picture in which she looks like a 'warrior princess'. Her husband, Siddhant Karnick was so impressed that he reposted her picture and praised her for what she is in his life!
Megha In Warrior Princess Look!
Sharing the picture, Megha wrote, "In my little cosmos, your energies combine to keep me going. You guys are my tribe. I thank each and every one of you for the fire, and for showing love and support. So motivated and so full of gratitude on this lovely day. #instamood #instamoment #iphone8 #instastory #picoftheday #princesswarrior #nature #shoot #tribal #meghaGupta #indianActor." - (sic)
Siddhant Karnick Calls Her ‘Goddess’!
Reposting Megha's picture, Siddhant wrote, "I sometimes can't believe I'm married to this goddess. This warrior woman of today who runs a house, a family, a bussines, a profession, simultaneously and still looks soo damn HOT! Love living and living it up with you Hommie. My ❤️."- (sic)
Megha Thanks Siddhant
The actress gave the credit to her husband's support. The actress wrote, "You make it all worth it, like a rock beside me ❤️" - (sic). For the uninitiated, Megha married the Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani actor in a hush-hush affair on August 16, 2016.
Megha Gupta’s Latest Picture
A few days ago, the actress had shared this picture and wrote, "Anyone can give up, I think it's the easiest thing to do, but to hold it together when every one would understand even if you fell apart, that is true strength. #instamood #instagram #instastory #instamoment #instagood #Shoot #Mumbai #MeghaGupta #bandra #girl #denim #fun #love #SocialInfluencer #indianactor #siddheshsavantphotography." - (sic)
Angel Face, Devil Thoughts!
Posting this picture, Megha wrote, "Angel face. Devil thoughts. I'm 99 % an angel. But oh, that 1 %...😈 #tattooedwings #instamood #instastory #instamoment #instagood #instagram #iPhone #picoftheday #MeghaGupta #angel #devil #SocialInfluencer #Mumbai #bandra #girl #Shoot #white #vascocam #love #serene #meanAngel #kindDevil." - (sic)
Megha Gupta’s Bold Picture
The actress had also shot for some bold pictures, which were shot by Siddhesh Savant V and we must say that we can't take our eyes off her.
Megha’s TV Shows
Megha was seen in popular shows like Kkusum, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Kkavyanjali and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, to name a few. The actress and Naman Shaw were declared runners-up on dance reality show, Nach Baliye 4.
Well, going by the pictures, it looks like the actress is getting ready for something BIG!
