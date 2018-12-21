 »   »   »  Danish Zehen Death: Danish’s Brother Undergoing Treatment; Vikas Leaves KKK Press Conference Mid-Way

MTV Ace Of Space contestant Danish Zehen died in a horrific car accident yesterday (December 20) morning. According to reports, the accident happened on Sion-Panvel Highway in neighbouring Navi Mumbai in the wee hours. Fans are shocked with his death and took to social media to offer condolences. Ace Of Space's Vikas Gupta, Divya Agarwal and Chetna Pendse took to social media to express their grief. Danish's smashed car and his death pictures are doing rounds on social media.

How Danish Met With An Accident?

A police official told PTI that Danish was driving back to Navi Mumbai after attending a wedding in Kurla when he lost control of his car and it hit a roadside wall around 12.30 am.

Danish Brother Is Undergoing Treatment

Danish was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Apparently, Zehen's brother was also travelling with him. He sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Vikas Leaves KKK's Press Conference Mid-way To Attend Danish's Funeral

According to Pinkvilla report, Vikas Gupta, who was present at the press meet of Khatron Ke Khiladi today, left the meet midway to be present at Danish's funeral.

Vikas Is Completely Shaken!

A close source to the show was quoted by IE as saying, "The entire team is in a state of shock after getting to know about Danish's untimely demise. Vikas is completely shaken. We haven't yet decided whether the contestants should be informed about Danish's death or not as it will affect them badly."

'One Of The Most Difficult Day Of My Life'

Vikas took to Twitter, "One of the most difficult day of my life. So much has happened and just in a matter of 24 hours. A life left us and now I need to tell my other houseguests. Strength and prayers for #DanishZehen Loved Ones RIP Zehen"

'I'm Honoured That You Came To My House'

He also shared a video and wrote, "You touched lives @danish_zehen I am so honoured that you came to my house and was part of my life. Today telling the others in the house of what has happened and that you have left us was the toughest thing i have had to do."

'We All Love You'

"We all love you and hope you really are in a better place smiling. You were magic and meant to be special always. Zindagi lambi ho ya na ho badi honi chahiye ♥️ I am glad that everyone including me got a chance to see your beautiful soul on this show. May you rest in Peace #danishzehen #houseguest #AceOfSpace #zehen @mtvindia P.S. please pray for him and his family for strength and love."