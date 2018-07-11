 »   »   »  Hum Trailer Is Out: Kushal, Ridhima & Karishma’s Show Is All About Love, Relationship & Affairs!

After presenting back to back hit web-series to its audiences, ALTBalaji is all set to entertain the viewers with yet another interesting show that stars Kushal Tandon, Ridhima Pandit and Karishma Sharma in the lead roles. Earlier, the show was titled as Kapoors. But later the makers changed the title to 'Hum... I Am Because Of Us'. Apparently, the show is about a businessman and his family. It's all about love, relationship and affairs!

Although Kushal didn't reveal much about his role, he had told an entertainment portal that he will be seen playing the role of a millionaire businessman who is a complete charmer.

Kushal had said, "He believes in love and is focused in life. It is a different show with a mix of emotions, drama and youth culture. I cannot reveal more."

Ekta revealed the trailer of the web series and wrote, "Be careful wat u wish for ....the scary part is ... u might get it!! Another mini soap launching on @altbalaji ! HUM! @ridhimapandit @karishmasharma22 @therealkushaltandon @altbalaji @nimishalok @fazilasol #kaamna #sol." - (sic)

The story is about three 'ordinary' sisters - Devina, Isha and Sakshi, who are going to live an 'extraordinary story'! Devina (played by Ridhima) is a simple girl, who has a responsibility towards her family! She wants to keep her family united.

On the other hand, Isha (played by Karishma) is modern and dreams big! She wants to trap a rich guy! But the lives of three sisters change as they meet a guy (Kushal Tandon).

Both the sisters (Devina and Isha) seem to have fallen for the same guy. While Devina thinks Kushal is sweet and caring, while Isha finds him hot and desperate! Kushal will also be seen proposing Isha!

Well, at the end of the trailer, it is shown that the sisters get everything they needed, but the question is whether they are happy - and hence the caption 'Be Careful What You Wish For, You Might Just Get'!

The show will be launched on ALT Balaji on July 30, 2018.

Krushna Abhishek Messaged Kapil Sharma After Five Years; Wants Kapil To Remain In Good Health!