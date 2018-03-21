 »   »   » Ikyawann's Production Head Lata Shreedhar Creates Ruckus As Reporters Try To Capture A Scene!

Production Head Lata Shreedhar Create Ruckus

When the reporters tried to convince Lata, she said, "Don't dare capture anything. Leave us alone." It seems she also said media doesn't have power and the reporters shouldn't waste her time! Even the show's director supported her and threatened to break the cameras!

Media & Production Crew, Actors Upset With Lata’s Behaviour!

A source from the set informed was quoted by the website as saying, "Not only media but the production crew and actors are also upset with Lata's behaviour. She often addresses actors very rudely and they can't stand her."

Ikyawann's Production Head

Lata has been part of popular Star Plus' shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Suhaani Si Ek Ladki. When she was asked regarding the same, she had a different story to say.

Reporters Misbehave With EP!

She was quoted by the portal as saying, "The media started arguing and I was only trying to stop the conversation. But I lost it completely as they misbehaved with the EP."

Media Has NO Power!

She added, "And, yes I said that media has no power because they were busy mentioning that you can't behave like this with media people."

'There Is A Protocol Followed In All The Shows That I Handle!’

She further added, "There is a protocol followed in all the shows that I handle. The channel PR has to drop a message to the episode producer, informing us which all channels will visit the set on a particular day. I received no message from Star Plus today."