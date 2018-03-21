 »   »   » Ikyawann's Production Head Lata Shreedhar Creates Ruckus As Reporters Try To Capture A Scene!

Related Articles
- Swaragini Actor Namish Taneja & Diya Aur Baati Actress Prachi Tehlan In Star Plus’ New Show!
- Beware! Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar Doesn’t Approve Of Guys Flirting With Her!
- SHOCKING! Reema Lagoo No More; Television Actors React To Veteran Actress' Death
- #RIPVinodKhanna: Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Arjun Bijlani & Other TV Celebs Mourn Actor’s Death
- Oh No! Swaragini Actor Namish Taneja Gets Robbed!
- Swaragini Climax: The Show To End On A Happy Note!
- It’s A Wrap! Helly Shah and Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar Get Emotional On The Last Day Of Shoot!
- Swaragini Spoiler: Nikhil & Mansi Threaten To Kill Mishka; Swara To Rob A Bank!
- #RIPAmma: Namish Taneja, Smriti Irani, Deepika Singh & Other TV Celebs Mourn Jayalalithaa's Death
- Swaragini Spoiler: Swara & Ragini Back In The Maheshwari House With Sanskar & Lakshya! (PICS)
- Swaragini Spoiler: Finally Lakshya & Ragini Reunite; Thanks To Annapoorna! (PICS)
- Swaragini Spoiler: Sanskar & Swara Expose Nikhil!
- Star Parivaar Awards 2016:Divyanka, Devoleena, Prachi, Ankita & Others Sizzle On The Red Carpet-PICS
Recently, Star Plus' show, Ikyawann actors Namish Taneja and Prachi Tehlan were shooting in Filmcity. Apparently a few reporters from the news channel had arrived to report on the show's upcoming track. They had official invite from the channel to record the proceedings and interview the actors in between the shots.
According to Spotboye report, things didn't go on as expected and all hell broke loose when the Production Head, Lata Shreedhar and the Executive Producer didn't allow them to capture the scene and allegedly insulted them!
Production Head Lata Shreedhar Create Ruckus
When the reporters tried to convince Lata, she said, "Don't dare capture anything. Leave us alone." It seems she also said media doesn't have power and the reporters shouldn't waste her time! Even the show's director supported her and threatened to break the cameras!
Media & Production Crew, Actors Upset With Lata’s Behaviour!
A source from the set informed was quoted by the website as saying, "Not only media but the production crew and actors are also upset with Lata's behaviour. She often addresses actors very rudely and they can't stand her."
Ikyawann's Production Head
Lata has been part of popular Star Plus' shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Suhaani Si Ek Ladki. When she was asked regarding the same, she had a different story to say.
Reporters Misbehave With EP!
She was quoted by the portal as saying, "The media started arguing and I was only trying to stop the conversation. But I lost it completely as they misbehaved with the EP."
Media Has NO Power!
She added, "And, yes I said that media has no power because they were busy mentioning that you can't behave like this with media people."
'There Is A Protocol Followed In All The Shows That I Handle!’
She further added, "There is a protocol followed in all the shows that I handle. The channel PR has to drop a message to the episode producer, informing us which all channels will visit the set on a particular day. I received no message from Star Plus today."
Bharti Singh Is Happy About Kapil's Return; Doesn't Want To Talk About Kapil & Sunil Twitter War