 »   »   »  India’s Best Dramebaaz’s Judges Omung Kumar & Vivek Oberoi Call Sonali Bendre, A Fighter!

Yesterday (July 4, 2018), Bollywood actress and India's Best Dramebaaz's judge, Sonali Bendre shocked fans and entertainment industry by opening up on battling cancer. The actress, who was roped in to judge India's Best Dramebaaz season 3, had quit the show after she shot for a few episodes. It was said that due to personal circumstances the actress exit the show! But it was yesterday after her announcement that everyone got to know the exact reason for her exit!
The actress revealed that she is undergoing treatment in New York. As soon as she made the announcement, fans and celebrities from both Bollywood and television industries, wished her a speedy recovery.
Omung Kumar & Vivek Oberoi Clueless About Sonali’s Condition
Like everyone, the judges Omung Kumar and Vivek Oberoi were clueless about Sonali's condition. Both of them called her a fighter and are sure that she would come out of it.
Omung Reveals
The film-maker was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "We shot for four episodes together before she was replaced. We were laughing, having fun, even discussing our respective shoes. I don't think she knew about it (the diagnosis) at the time."
‘Sonali Is A Fighter’
He further added, "Later, we were told that she had left for New York for some tests and a second opinion, but we didn't know she had cancer. It's shocking. I know she's a fighter and will come out of it."
‘Cancer Will Surely Lose This Fight’
Vivek added, "She has never ceased to amaze me with her positivity and strength. She is one of the strongest women I know. A Wonder Woman who does it all...and does it very well... Cancer will surely lose this fight."
