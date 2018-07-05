 »   »   »  India’s Best Dramebaaz’s Judges Omung Kumar & Vivek Oberoi Call Sonali Bendre, A Fighter!

Omung Kumar & Vivek Oberoi Clueless About Sonali’s Condition

Like everyone, the judges Omung Kumar and Vivek Oberoi were clueless about Sonali's condition. Both of them called her a fighter and are sure that she would come out of it.

Omung Reveals

The film-maker was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "We shot for four episodes together before she was replaced. We were laughing, having fun, even discussing our respective shoes. I don't think she knew about it (the diagnosis) at the time."

‘Sonali Is A Fighter’

He further added, "Later, we were told that she had left for New York for some tests and a second opinion, but we didn't know she had cancer. It's shocking. I know she's a fighter and will come out of it."

‘Cancer Will Surely Lose This Fight’

Vivek added, "She has never ceased to amaze me with her positivity and strength. She is one of the strongest women I know. A Wonder Woman who does it all...and does it very well... Cancer will surely lose this fight."