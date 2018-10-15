 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10: Avanti Patel Eliminated; Thanks Channel For Giving Her A Headstart Into Real World!

Avanti Eliminated

Manish announced that Avanti got less votes from the viewers. Avanti was eliminated from the show, and the fans were shocked with the elimination. Check out what Avanti has to say about her elimination, and check out fans' reaction post Avanti's elimination.

Avnati Thanks The Channel For B’ful Experiences

Avanti shared a picture snapped with Parineeta and wrote, "It was amazing sharing the stage with @parineetichopra. Thank you @sonytvofficial for so many beautiful experiences time and again! #IndianIdol." - (sic)

Avanti Says She Is Eating Ice-cream After 4 Months!

Sharing another picture, she wrote, "This was clicked just a day after elimination. The show has only given me positives and I'm excited for what the journey ahead has in store for me. Thank you @sonytvofficial for the beautiful experience and giving me a headstart into the real world. Thank you to all of you who have been tirelessly supporting me and showering me with so much love! I promise you that there's a lot more music coming your way, picture abhi baki hai! PS- I ate ice-cream after 4 months!"

Fans’ Comments: Sourish Chakraborty

The fans are upset with Avanti's elimination. Sourish wrote, "@VishalDadlani .....sir how can #avanti be eliminated from the show....please arrange some wild card entry to get her back #IndianIdol 😔😔😔" - (sic)

Hariket Acoustics

"@AvantiPatel7 So shocked to know that Avanti Didi got eliminated. But I know that she would be our Next Indian Female Playback Singer. From the core of my heart, I give loads of love to @AvantiPatel7 . Till the time you were in #IndianIdol you really made us proud." - (sic)

Asif # teamshreya

"Avanti getting eliminated is a big shocker 😶 Like on what basis did audience vote?! She was one of the favourites contender to win the show along with Salman Ali and Kunal Pandit! #IndianIdol." - (sic)

Ashish Pattni

"@AvantiPatel7 Saddened by your elimination from #IndianIdol . Whilst all the contestants are undoubtedly excellent, I was expecting you to be at least in top 3 as you have a versatile voice. Wish you all the best in whatever you do. God bless." - (sic)

‏ @rajmondal41yah1

"#IndianIdol sad to know Avantika has been eliminated at this stage, she was supposed to be Top 3..she is the best female singer in this season who sang all kind of songs with power packed performance...no trust on Indian Idol now ...This is now working for TRP only @Avantika_89." - (sic)

Kuku & Annabelle

Kuku: Avanti eliminated :( not fair.. #IndianIdol #Sony #Set. - (sic)

Annabelle jose: I can't even believe that Avanti has to leave #IndianIdol. But she's already won our hearts. We'll miss your splendid performances. Love you!! 😍❤️😘🎧🎶 - (sic)