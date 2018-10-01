 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10 Double Eviction: Saurabh & Biswajeet Eliminated; Fans Disappointed, Want Saurabh BACK

Saurabh & Biswajeet Eliminated

Based on scores and votes of past two weeks, Saurabh Valmiki, Biswajeet Mahapatra and Ankush Bharadwaj were at the bottom three! Manish declared Ankush safe, while the other two, Saurbh and Biswajeet, had to leave the show, as they received less number of votes.

Viewers Disappointed; Couldn’t Believe That Ankush Was At Bottom Three!

The viewers were disappointed with Saurabh's eviction and they were shocked as they couldn't believe that Ankush was at the bottom three! One of the users (aashvi) wrote, "‏ANKUSH IS IN BOTTOM 3? WHAT THE HELL #IndianIdol." - (sic)

Nilofer Shaheen & Usman Jani

Usman Jani: It was totally unexpected to see you in bottom 3 @AnkushB53191059 brother. You have the capacity to go in the long journey of #IndianIdol #IndianIdol10. - (sic)

Nilofer Shaheen: @AnkushB53191059 I'm so sorry as just becoz of us you're there in bottom three today ,this shows we didn't do our job honestly ..🙏#IndianIdol. - (sic)

Fans Disappointed With Saurabh’s Elimination: Sandy

"It is a real pity to see #SaurabhValmiki go. Agree with @VishalDadlani that he could not open upto his true potential. Atleast he deserves a second chance.. @SonyTV #indianidol." - (sic)

Prathit Mahapatra

"Avanti instead of Saurabh Valmiki should have been evicted. #IndianIdol Just because there are only 3 girls left so they(judges) didn't bring Avanti to bottom 3 although her performance was clearly mediocre tonight. Poor Saurabh paid the price since he's not cool n charming! 😕" - (sic)

Prabhakar & Chandan

Prabhakar Sadhangi: How can balmiki eliminate. When he was the best performer in previous episode. There's no logic." - (sic)

Chandan NeHeart: Sourav deserves wild card entry !! - (sic)

Vishal Kishore

"@indianidol2018 @SonyTV It was the worst elimination you could have done by choosing Ankush over Saurabh. This season definitely you have brought in some outstanding talents. I would suggest to maintain the authenticity throughout. Bring back #SaurabhValmiki." - (sic)