 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10 Double Eviction: Saurabh & Biswajeet Eliminated; Fans Disappointed, Want Saurabh BACK

It was total entertainment on Indian Idol 10, this weekend, as on Saturday, Love Yatri actors Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain graced the show. Salman and the host of the show, Manish Paul's bromance made the contestants and judges laugh out loud! The viewers loved the episode as well. On Sunday, it was Govinda Special Episode as superstar Govinda graced the show. The episode brought back the masti of the 90s music with foot-tapping performances by the Top 11 contestants of the show. Govinda loved Saurabh's performance and he was also grooved with Vibhor Parashar's dadi!
Soumya Chakraborty, who sang 'Phool gendva na maro', was awarded performer of the day. Later, Manish announced about double eviction!
Saurabh & Biswajeet Eliminated
Based on scores and votes of past two weeks, Saurabh Valmiki, Biswajeet Mahapatra and Ankush Bharadwaj were at the bottom three! Manish declared Ankush safe, while the other two, Saurbh and Biswajeet, had to leave the show, as they received less number of votes.
Viewers Disappointed; Couldn’t Believe That Ankush Was At Bottom Three!
The viewers were disappointed with Saurabh's eviction and they were shocked as they couldn't believe that Ankush was at the bottom three! One of the users (aashvi) wrote, "ANKUSH IS IN BOTTOM 3? WHAT THE HELL #IndianIdol." - (sic)
Nilofer Shaheen & Usman Jani
Usman Jani: It was totally unexpected to see you in bottom 3 @AnkushB53191059 brother. You have the capacity to go in the long journey of #IndianIdol #IndianIdol10. - (sic)
Nilofer Shaheen: @AnkushB53191059 I'm so sorry as just becoz of us you're there in bottom three today ,this shows we didn't do our job honestly ..🙏#IndianIdol. - (sic)
Fans Disappointed With Saurabh’s Elimination: Sandy
"It is a real pity to see #SaurabhValmiki go. Agree with @VishalDadlani that he could not open upto his true potential. Atleast he deserves a second chance.. @SonyTV #indianidol." - (sic)
Prathit Mahapatra
"Avanti instead of Saurabh Valmiki should have been evicted. #IndianIdol Just because there are only 3 girls left so they(judges) didn't bring Avanti to bottom 3 although her performance was clearly mediocre tonight. Poor Saurabh paid the price since he's not cool n charming! 😕" - (sic)
Prabhakar & Chandan
Prabhakar Sadhangi: How can balmiki eliminate. When he was the best performer in previous episode. There's no logic." - (sic)
Chandan NeHeart: Sourav deserves wild card entry !! - (sic)
Vishal Kishore
"@indianidol2018 @SonyTV It was the worst elimination you could have done by choosing Ankush over Saurabh. This season definitely you have brought in some outstanding talents. I would suggest to maintain the authenticity throughout. Bring back #SaurabhValmiki." - (sic)
